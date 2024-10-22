Review of Depop: An Introduction for Sellers and Buyers

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Colgate chapter.

What is Depop? Depop is a widely used online platform where people can buy and sell clothes, promoting sustainable fashion. There is a wide array of both clothes and shoes of all styles, sizes, and types. However, it can be a little overwhelming and confusing to navigate the app. So, I’m here to give you a little introduction as a seller or a buyer on how to best use it!

Sellers:

A great way to get rid of old clothes that are still in relatively good condition is to rehome them and make some money along the way! The best chances you have of selling your clothes is by taking good quality pictures that include both the front and back of the item, the size, brand, and a try-on picture (this part is optional, but you will often find buyers asking for one anyways), and filling out ALL the categories about your item. Additionally, the caption for your post should detail the condition of the clothing item, and include its size and brand (even if already included in the pictures). I have found that it can often be helpful to include how to style the item, and a rough estimate of how much it has been worn.

It’s important to also be transparent about how much you bought the item for so that buyers can understand the price you choose. Once buyers begin to start liking your items, you can send out private offers to those who liked your item if you are open to lowering your price. Similarly, interested buyers can privately send offers to you as a seller. You can choose to accept or reject these offers. Once you or a buyer accepts an offer, the buyer has twenty-four hours to pay for your item. You can also choose if you want to offer free shipping to the buyer or have them pay for it. Most sellers do not offer free shipping since the cost is taken out of your profits from the sale. Buyers may also privately message you questions about an item even before sending an offer; it is important to answer their questions to increase the likelihood of a sale!

When a buyer does pay for your item, Depop takes about a 10% fee for itself as well as a processing fee. These fees do cut your profits so keep that in mind when setting the prices for your items. Depop also has a feature where it will recommend a price range based on recent sales that are similar to the criteria you put down about your item.

As a seller, your profits from a sale become available to you once the sold item has been delivered to the buyer. I personally have my bank account directly connected to Depop so I can easily deposit the money I make (you do have to verify it first). You can also opt to connect a Paypal account, but I have found that it can make the process a lot more difficult.

Finally, the packaging and quickness of shipping is important! Buyers can choose to leave you a review about your item, so it is for your own benefit to quickly ship your sales, nicely package them, and be transparent about the quality/condition of all your items. Good reviews with an average of 4-5 stars will make more buyers in the future trust that you are a reliable seller. I recommend even including a thank you note!

Buyers:

Now, for those who may not be interested in selling your clothes but are looking to find your favorite trends and brands at more affordable prices, Depop is perfect!

When you first start using Depop, if you are not on the hunt for anything super specific, I recommend searching your favorite brands and looking at what there is to offer. There is a feature where you can like items and it saves in a folder in your account that you can look back into later. You can also add items to your cart that you are more seriously considering but maybe don’t want to commit to yet. The more you search for your favorite brands and styles, the more Depop gets to know you and what you like. Specifically, it will find clothing that is catered to your style with its “Suggested for you”, “$20 and under”, and “Based on your likes and saves” catalogs—these are where I make most of my purchases! All 3 are on the homepage, and refresh everyday with extensive picks of items that are similar to what you have liked, searched for, and made offers on.

Depop has a feature where you can input your specific size for all categories of clothing and shoes, so that way whenever you search, it automatically filters for your preferences. You can also set a specific price range/price max if you have a budget in mind.

If you have a specific item you are looking for, you can always throw the name of it right into the search bar. Even if you can’t find the exact item, I can guarantee you’ll find something similar!

Lastly, don’t be afraid to reach out to sellers! Take advantage of the “Ask a question” feature on all posts, and do just that! I often ask for try-on pictures, how something may fit on my body type/size, and what kind of offers they may be open to. You can also just jump right into making an offer on a listing, however you cannot make an offer for more than 60% off the listed price—that would be a good time to message the seller directly! Sellers have the option to offer you a discounted price first as well if you liked one of their listings. You can both also send counter offers until you meet a compromised price! Beware of shipping prices though; most sellers don’t offer free shipping, and it is not included in the listing price. If you are seriously considering buying something, add it to your cart and see how much the shipping is before you press buy!

I am an avid Depop user and have become very accustomed to how it works, however in the beginning it can be annoying and hard to understand. I hope this guide can help you get started, and encourage you to take part in sustainable fashion!