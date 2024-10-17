The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As autumn arrives, so does that unmistakable smell of pumpkin spice, filling the air with a cozy warmth that feels just like Fall. It’s funny how this one flavor has practically become the season’s unofficial mascot, especially thanks to all those pumpkin spice lattes popping up at every coffee shop. But, as with anything that goes mainstream, not everyone is a fan. For some, pumpkin spice is the ultimate fall comfort, while others think it’s just a tired fad. So, what’s the deal with this pumpkin spice craze?

For a lot of people, pumpkin spice hits all the right notes of fall—soft sweaters, changing leaves, and all the feel-good flavors. Each year, as pumpkin spice rolls back onto menus, there’s this little thrill that goes with it, like a signal that autumn is finally here.

But pumpkin spice isn’t just about coffee. It’s everywhere—pies, cakes, candles. And, honestly, it fits right into the season with its warm and rich flavor.

On the flip side, some folks are getting a bit tired of it. They say it’s way overdone, and more about marketing than anything else. Seeing pumpkin spice in everything sometimes feels like it’s losing what made it special in the first place. What used to feel like a seasonal treat now feels like it’s everywhere you look, to the point where it feels a little played out.

So, where does that leave us with pumpkin spice? Maybe it’s all about striking a balance. Sure, pumpkin spice celebrates the season, but maybe we don’t need it in every single thing. A homemade pumpkin bread or a latte from a local spot can hit that sweet spot without overdoing it.

As fall unfolds, instead of letting pumpkin spice be this thing that divides us, we should just appreciate it for what it is. It’s okay to enjoy it, just maybe not in every form out there. After all, a little pumpkin spice is a great way to toast the season.

Love it or leave it, pumpkin spice isn’t going anywhere. It’s got this way of capturing that autumn vibe and bringing a bit of nostalgia and warmth to our days, one latte at a time.