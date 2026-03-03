Primos Tacos and Tequila Is Exactly What Hamilton Needs

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Colgate chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On a chilly Thursday night, we ventured to the block across the street from Colgate Inn to sample some chips and tacos. Upon entering, we were greeted by the warm, spunky atmosphere with modernist architecture and Mexican design. Everything was neatly furnished and created a welcoming ambience. Upon seating ourselves, we crossed the restaurant to order at the bar, a casual system which continued the easygoing vibes. Once we were finished ordering, our food quickly arrived in under ten minutes.

We ordered the chips and queso starter which was phenomenal. The queso was warmed perfectly and packed with flavors that melt in your mouth. However, this starter was $9, which we believed was a little extreme for what it was. But, given that we are living in a pricey college town, we were able to overlook the priciness.

Next, we ordered shrimp tacos, vegetarian (cauliflower) tacos, carnitas tacos, and one strip steak taco. Despite initial confusion on the menu, we realized the tacos were priced per individual item; so, each taco was $4-6, depending on what kind of meat you got. We each ordered multiple tacos for ourselves in order to try the different flavor combinations. Again, the food arrived moments later, emphasizing the fantastic customer service.The staff were also friendly and receptive to suggestions.

Our tacos were good, but we found them slightly too doughy. They were double-encased in tortillas, and there weren’t enough spices or flavorings on the meat/toppings to account for this level of taco shell. We also felt that the tacos could have used more filling. However, when I added some complimentary Valentino’s hot sauce to my cauliflower tacos, I noticed a significant improvement to the flavor. Overall, the tacos were made with diligence and care, but were just slightly underseasoned. However, given that mine was only 4 dollars per taco, I thought it was a decent deal.

We definitely saw the advantage to having a new restaurant on the street. Despite being slightly overpriced, the tacos and appetizers provided a unique dining experience that isn’t replicable in other areas of Hamilton. Additionally, the atmosphere felt very comfortable, fun, and like an area where we could catch up away from outside pressures. The bar on the other half of the restaurant had great vibes and was nicely decorated. For the 21+ crowd, the cocktails- frozen margs, specialty mixed drinks, and spicy margs- looked refreshing and lavish. I would definitely check this spot out with some friends on a Friday (or Taco Tuesday) night if you are legal!

With limited dining available in Hamilton, we definitely appreciate Primos Tacos + Tequila’s contribution to the restaurant scene. Although we had some qualms about the price and flavor, we acknowledge that Primos Tacos + Tequila fills a vacancy in Hamilton that was desperately needed. We would highly encourage our friends to visit and try the starters, tacos, cocktails, or mocktails for themselves. The speedy service and unique atmosphere made the trip worthwhile.