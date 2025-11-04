No Thrones. No Crowns. No Kings.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Colgate chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

“No Kings Day” isn’t just about one man; it’s about rejecting the idea that any leader stands above the people. It’s a celebration of resistance, and a declaration that power belongs to us all. On October 18th, 2025, millions chanted in the streets with posters in hand, fighting against dictatorship. The liberal organizations in charge aim to undermine Trump’s recent crackdowns on immigration control, the government shutdown, his promoting himself as a “king”, and the Trump administration’s overall overconcentration of power.

The first round of protests were held back on June 14th, 2025, coinciding President Trump’s birthday as well as the 250th anniversary of the United States military. This October, the second round of protests drew in an even larger crowd of nearly 7 million protesters. People lined the streets of cities across the country and rallied against Donald Trump’s reputedly undemocratic policies.

At first glance, the protests in October might’ve come across as early Halloween parades. However, they were actually a part of some significant “No Kings Day” movements. Protesters marched outside of an ICE facility in Portland, Oregon and dressed in inflatable animal costumes as a symbol of resistance against ICE. This protest was patrolled by local law enforcement and resulted in the arrests of 3 civilian protesters.

“NO KINGS” was even voiced in our very own charming downtown of Hamilton, New York. Nearly 1,000 townspeople crowded Broad Street and Lebanon Street and echoed the movement. Students from Colgate University joined residents, professors, and local families, waving banners or wearing paper crowns with red slashes through them. The peaceful protest showcased the strength of the Hamilton community and that democracy can thrive when people come together and speak out.

What did Trump have to say about this? Well, of course, he posted an AI generated meme to his social media! In the video, crowned President Trump is soaring through the air in a fighter jet with “KING TRUMP” on it, dumping sewage onto protesters below—only fueling more online backlash.

The “No Kings Day” movement has evolved into a cultural reckoning. From Portland’s powerful costumed marches to the chants in small towns like Hamilton, the protests transformed into a voice of democracy in motion. This stands as a reminder that in America, no one rules alone.