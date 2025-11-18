New York Chooses Change: Mamdani Defeats Cuomo and Sliwa

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Colgate chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In one of New York City’s most-watched mayoral races, Zohran Mamdani has officially won, making history as the city’s first Muslim mayoral elect. This race had an unusually high early voter and overall voter turnout, marking a decisive moment of New Yorkers’ readiness for a change in leadership and policy.

Mamdani, who was a consistent front-runner in pre-election polls, campaigned on a progressive platform of Democratic Socialism. He promised to freeze rent, make buses free, and expand access to child care. Framing his run as a fresh start, he positioned himself as the candidate of structural change in a city struggling with affordability crises and uneven public services (CBS News).

His victory comes after the Democratic primary, in which he defeated former governor Andrew Cuomo. Cuomo, who ultimately ran in the general election as an independent, has a complicated political legacy. While he championed policies like legalizing same-sex marriage in New York (2011), passing the SAFE Act (once one of the strictest gun control laws in the country) in 2013, and downsizing the state’s prison system, he faced multiple sexual misconduct allegations in 2020 that prompted his resignation. His endorsements included President Donald Trump, former Mayor Eric Adams, and former Governor David Paterson (NPR).

Curtis Sliwa, the founder of the Guardian Angels non-profit crime prevention organization, was the Republican candidate. His campaign ran on a quality-of-life message. He promised to focus on cleaning up the streets, animal welfare, and prioritizing outer-borough neighborhoods. His supporters included former mayor Rudy Giuliani and Republican Representatives Mike Lawler and Elise Stefanik (Fox5ny).

Mamdani’s campaign, however, proved the strongest. With major endorsements from House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Senator Bernie Sanders, and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, he secured the backing of the institutional Democrats in the party’s progressive wing.

As Mamdani prepares to take office, New York is watching to see how he will deliver on the promises that defined his campaign. One thing is clear, though: voters wanted change, and they voted for it.