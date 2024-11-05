This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Colgate chapter.

While it’s great to listen to the songs you love on repeat, I know that it can sometimes get a little boring to listen to the same thing. A great way to diversify your music taste or just mix things up is by listening to new music. While this can seem overwhelming at times because there is so much music constantly being released, here are some of my favorites you can add to your playlist to change things up:

Chromakopia, Tyler the Creator

Tyler the Creator’s eighth studio album titled Chromakopia was just released Monday morning. It was highly anticipated as his last album, Call Me if You Get Lost, was released over three years ago in 2021. In Chromakopia, Tyler gets very honest about what is going on in his life, expressing his anxieties over being a public figure in “Noid” and contemplating being a father in “Hey Jane.” Some of my favorite tracks include “Rah Tah Tah” and “Darling, I.”

“Aquamarine,” Addison Rae

For those of you who enjoyed “Diet Pepsi,” “Aquamarine” is a great follow up single for Addison Rae as she continues to build up her discography and music career. Aquamarine is super catchy with an ethereal vibe similar to the one in “Diet Pepsi.” Addison Rae fans can also watch the “Aquamarine” music video for some fun visuals and grungy mermaid vibes.

The Secret of Us (Deluxe), Gracie Abrams

While Gracie Abrams’ second studio album The Secret of US was released back in June, the deluxe version was released a couple of weeks ago. Featuring new tracks like “That’s so True” (which you might’ve heard on TikTok) and live versions of fan favorites like “I Love You, I’m Sorry,” be sure to give this album a listen.

“Your House,” Inhaler

One of my favorite bands, Inhaler, just released “Your House” as a single ahead of their upcoming album Open Wide. “Your House” keeps up with their usual upbeat indie rock sound but also incorporates a gospel in the background, showing their new direction in trying more creative ways to grow and create on the new album.

“Punish,” Ethel Cain

Ethel Cain just released “Punish” as a single from her upcoming album coming out January 8th. With vocals reminiscent of Lana Del Rey, “Punish” features stripped back production with only piano in the background and transitions into more intense electric guitar towards the end. It’s a great fall song to listen to as the days get shorter and the weather gets gloomy.

Honorable Mentions:

“All I Ever Am,” The Cure

“Heart of Gold,” Shawn Mendes

“Passenger Side,” mxmtoon

“São Paulo,” The Weeknd feat. Anitta

While these are just a handful of my favorite songs/albums that have recently been released, there are so many others that get released everyday and are a great way for you to expand your musical horizons! I know that Spotify and Apple Music make their own new release playlists, and I’m sure that most other streaming services do the same. These are a great way to get a sampling of new music, so be sure to check them out. Happy listening!