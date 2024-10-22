Know What You Are Voting For: Prominent Issues for Colgate Women in the Upcoming Election

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the 2024 presidential election approaches, anxious voters are keeping up to date with the most pressing issues that will determine the results of this election. Most of these issues are relatively divisive between the two political parties, as there is minimal overlap between the two sides’ viewpoints. I anonymously polled college-aged women at Colgate on the issues influencing their voting preferences for the upcoming election. The top four issues selected by women in order of prevalence are listed below:

Reproductive Rights

Following the overturn of Roe v. Wade in 2022, the topic of abortion and securing reproductive rights for women has proven to be a major topic for this upcoming election. By the 100th day following the overturn, 1 in 3 women found themselves living in states where abortion was either highly restricted or unavailable altogether. In a Pew Research Center poll regarding abortion access, 76% of pollers aged 18-29 believe that abortion should be legal in all or most cases.

Climate Crisis

Following the most recent hurricanes, Helene and Milton, attention has returned to the climate crisis on news feeds. Climate scientists have confirmed that humans are responsible for virtually all global warming effects. CO2 emissions have steadily increased since the 1950s, and global temperatures have risen starkly since the 1980s. The two candidates do not agree on the importance of the climate crisis nor the steps that must be taken to reduce its effects. The climate crisis was ranked as an important issue for this election, so it’s important to consider when voting.

Gun Control

Based on data pulled from the CDC in 2022, firearms were the most prevalent cause of death for teens, surpassing motor vehicle accidents. The rates of mass shootings have increased substantially over the past two decades in the U.S., attributing to this new leading cause of death. Each year, there are record numbers of shootings at educational institutions, proving this to be an especially relevant issue for college students. According to the Gun Violence Archive, there were 656 mass shootings in 2023 alone, and as of September 19, there have been 50 school shootings thus far in 2024. Check out the Prevention Institue or Everytown for more information on what you can do to prevent gun violence.

Inflation

Proving that this is an essential issue for all voting ages in this upcoming election, Gen Z’s fears about inflation and prices are a determining factor in casting their vote. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, inflation has spiked by 5% between 2021 and 2023 following the COVID-19 pandemic. Although inflation rates have gone down substantially throughout the last year, prices remain high, which economists suggest is essential to curb recession (the time period when trade and industrial activity are reduced). Most of us or our parents remember the effects of the 2008 recession, and concerns regarding our generation entering the workforce following university are heavily on our minds.

This election will cause ripples for generations to come. Liberties and freedoms, economic stability, and environmental crises are all at stake, so get out and vote! Check out Alisa Kukharkin’s article about how to vote at Colgate if you have any questions.