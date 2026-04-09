Kiss All The Time, Disco Occasionally Review

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Colgate chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

After four long years of waiting, Harry Styles’s new album is finally here! Kiss All The Time, Disco Occasionally is Harry’s fourth studio album, and I’d say it couldn’t have come at a more perfect time. He really leans into experimentation with the production, which makes the whole project feel exciting and new. Here’s a breakdown of some of my favorite tracks from the album.

Aperture

As the lead single and first track off the album, this song really sets the tone for the remaining 11 tracks in a perfect way. The five-minute song is super danceable, with layered beats and sounds that come together really smoothly. It’s such a strong opener and just an all-around fun listen. Also, it’s kind of the perfect running song, which feels very on-brand considering his recent marathon era.



Paint by numbers

One of the slower songs on the album, but still one of my favorites. The lyricism is so good, especially the opening line: “Oh, what a gift it is to be noticed, but it’s nothing to do with me.” This song feels super reflective of his career and being noticed as a musician before a real person. In an interview with Zane Lowe, he admits that this was originally the first track on the album, but later changed it because it was too contrasting with the rest of the album. Still, it’s a really vulnerable moment, which I love.



American Girls

The second track is such a fun pop song that, honestly, reminds me of the One Direction days. It’s a little more low-key than “Aperture,” but still totally danceable. The lyrics reference his friends always being drawn to American girls on tour. Some fans even think it’s a subtle response to crowds chanting “leave America” during the “As It Was” performances on his last tour. It has that nostalgic, carefree energy that makes it super easy to keep on repeat.



Carla’s Song

The twelfth and final track, “Carla’s Song,” is such a good closer. The post-chorus section is super catchy and made for singing along, as the lyrics are repetitive. The melodies and production are so satisfying and seamless. It feels like the perfect way to end the album, and I can already imagine how fun it would be to hear live. Lyrically, it also hits on very relatable topics, like trying to figure things out and discover what you actually like. Harry explains more of the story behind this song in his interview with Zane Lowe, linked here.

Overall, this album was such a great listen, and I’d definitely encourage everyone to check it out. I wish I could’ve written about every track, but hopefully this gives you a good sense of the album’s main themes and overall vibe. It was totally worth the wait, and I’m so excited to (hopefully) hear it live soon.