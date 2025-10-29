Kicking My Feet Album Review

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Colgate chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Australian artist Ruel released his sophomore album, Kicking My Feet, on October 17, 2025. The pop album consists of 11 super catchy and fun songs that cover a wide range of topics. His vocals and lyrics sound so mature, giving this new release a bright and refreshing vibe. Let’s get into it with some of my favorite songs off the album.

Wild Guess

Starting off strong, with one of the 3 singles released before the album dropped, “Wild Guess.” It’s easily one of the catchiest songs on the album because of how upbeat and singable it is. Ruel, alongside producers Dan Wilson and Leroy Clampitt, co-wrote this anthem about reclaiming your independence after a breakup. During the chorus, Ruel sings, “I won’t be your baby anymore,” which is such a memorable and powerful line that you can scream by yourself or with friends. Overall, the energetic riffs and storytelling make this song super fun and special.

Not What’s Going On

This song immediately hooks you in and makes you want to smile and dance along. It’s one of those songs where I could never imagine being sad when listening to it. The lyrics are very relatable, as Ruel seemingly tries to find a reason that he wants to hate his ex but can’t, and admits that there are still feelings. Yet, at the same time, he starts overthinking about the future and his next relationships, which is honestly so comforting to hear from the male perspective. Even though this song is super catchy and upbeat, it’s still vulnerable and genuine, which I enjoy. My favorite part of the song is the second verse, when he adds layers of harmonies, and then the music cuts out. It’s SO GOOD!

Destroyer

Also written with Wilson, “Destroyer” stands out as one of my favorites off the album. It is a song about betrayal, which can is easily detected from the very prominent drum beat that starts the song off. Although this song is much more chill than the others, it is perfect for a car ride or a studying playlist. Many of the lyrics use metaphors and imagery to get Ruel’s main theme or point across. Lastly, his belting in the chorus is so raw yet controlled, which adds such a level of complexity to the song as a whole.

The Suburbs

Released as the second single, “The Suburbs” is a great upbeat love song that hits home for my city people out there. Ruel perfectly captures the feeling of romanticizing changing your life for someone else because of how much they feel like home. He describes how living in the suburbs, which he never thought he would do, wouldn’t be that bad if he were with his partner. The instrumentation complements the lyrics and his vocals so well without taking anything away from them. It’s hard to make a love song like this, but somehow it feels like you get an instant dopamine boost from just listening to it. I don’t have any bad things to say about this one.