Jonathan Bailey is Sexiest Man Alive for 2025, and We Are All Here For It

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Colgate chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’ve ever seen Bridgerton, the newest installment of Jurassic World, or Wicked, then you have definitely had a glimpse of 2025’s Sexiest Man Alive, Jonathan Bailey. His initial success came from his leading role as Anthony in Netflix’s hit romantic drama Bridgerton. This 37-year-old English actor has expanded his repertoire significantly since his first big appearance in Bridgerton, being featured in many new films and TV shows. Now, his newest accolade that he can add to his repertoire is being People’s Sexiest Man Alive.

Not only is this an achievement in and of itself, but it also marks the first openly gay man to claim this title. Considering he is a man who has always been seen as extremely charming and handsome by his fan base, myself included, I can say with confidence that People Magazine got it right in 2025. Where the magazine has not always been totally on target with their choices, with the public not exactly being totally supportive (I’m not going to name names), this year everyone seems to be in agreement that they made the right choice. Going beyond his good looks, Bailey has a charismatic presence that lights up a room in interviews, a way of making everyone he interacts with laugh, and a kind-heartedness that is displayed in his interactions with his fellow co-stars. With all of this said, Jonathan Bailey being this year’s Sexiest Man Alive is well-deserved and has been well-received by the public.