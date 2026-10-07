Jalen Brunson Hosts SNL Season Premiere 2026

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Colgate chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Jalen Brunson, MVP and Captain of the New York Knicks (also known as the 2026 NBA Finals Champions), hosted the season opener of SNL this past Saturday. As a New York City native and Knicks fan, I was really looking forward to this episode, and Brunson did not disappoint.

Top sketches to check out from the episode!

Monologue

Jalen Brunson made some quips about his recognizable nonchalant persona and his status as an NBA Finals champ. Brunson also took some “audience questions” from four of his Knicks teammates (Karl-Anthony Towns (KAT), Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, and Josh Hart). KAT made fun of his own history of fouling out in games and questioned if someone could “foul out of SNL?” Mikal Bridges joked about his wingspan, while OG Anunoby took some time to make sure Brunson appreciated his legendary “tip-in” shot, and Hart asked if any of Brunson’s $113 million pay-cut money was up for grabs. Brunson made sure to take a quick jab at Hart about the layup Hart missed during Game 4 of the Finals. Overall, it was so fun seeing Brunson’s teammates take the stage, and it definitely had me reminiscing about the Knicks’ win back in June.

North High Sketch

This was probably my favorite sketch of the night. The contrast of Brunson, a professional basketball star, entering a High School Musical-inspired basketball world was so funny. Brunson plays a transfer student who ends up absolutely dominating the high school basketball team. Jeremy Culhane’s character also gets absolutely shown up by Brunson between bursts of song.

Weekend Update

Colin Jost and Michael Che return to the update desk with an appearance by Jeremy Culhane playing Tucker Carlson, who reviewed top summer movies.

Airport Massage Chairs Sketch

Mikey Day was really outrageous in this sketch and made Brunson laugh and break character a few times with his absurd voices and movements!

Overall: Jeremy Culhane really shone this week, and it was really fun to see Brunson make his SNL debut!