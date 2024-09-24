The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Colgate chapter.

Dorm desks: they’re known for being rigid, wooden, and slightly uncomfortable. Perhaps you use yours as more of a table or a storage space — but transforming this spot into a studying oasis is as simple as cleaning up, arranging decor you like, and incorporating some new-school tech. By making these simple changes, you’ll level up virtual meetings and study nights at home, setting yourself up for a successful semester!

Start With a Deep Clean

When I set up my dorm desk, I like to start with a deep clean of all surfaces. Using the lightly-scented Method Grapefruit spray, I’ll wipe down the inner and outer surfaces, lining them with plastic organizers to store writing utensils, self-care items (e.g. hand cream, hair clips, and lip balm), and extra paper. To maximize my studying space, I’ll put only a few decorations on the top of the desk, including a small lamp for late nights and a pencil holder. You’ll need all the room you can get to fit textbooks, your laptop, and other note-taking supplies!

Make it Cozy

Another pitfall of the average dorm desk set-up is the hard, age-old chair that might lead you to avoid the space altogether. But don’t fret — Dormify has a solution for that! Their Velvet Seat Cushion is designed for comfort and style, with a foam insert and orange/green lining reminiscent of 70s-era interior design. Creating some kind of theme within the space — whether it’s on your desk or throughout your whole room — is sure to enhance the feeling of being at-home.

Although candles aren’t typically allowed, setting up an aromatherapy device (such as Pure’s PureSpa™ Essential Oil Diffuser) can also contribute to a peaceful, deep-focus environment.

Go High-Tech

Once you’ve curated a clean, themed desk space, upgrading your tech is another way to level-up your setup. For zoom calls, interviews, and/or meetings, you might want to start by upgrading your camera quality; the Opal Tadpole attachment clips right onto your laptop and plugs in via a USB-C attachment. Leveraging this tiny but powerful device for your meetings is as simple as keeping it in your desk and plugging it in when you’re ready for your close-up!

Additionally, if you suffer from the all-too-common problem of a noisy dorm-space, consider adding a pair of noise-canceling earplugs to your arsenal. The Loop Quiet 2 Plus earplugs are a fashionable and functional way to solve this problem, with the added plus of a variety of tip sizes and colors to customize your pair.

Altogether, to maximize your comfort while studying, keep it simple: maintain a clean, organized desk space with a few personal touches. From there, consider upgrading your tech set-up to present your best self and maintain deep focus anytime, regardless of the noise.