How to Soak up the Spring Season at Colgate

If you’re from the West Coast like me, I’m sure you’re also counting down the days until it’s 50 degrees and sunny. As we say goodbye to subzero weather, we can finally say hello again to new and exciting activities when it gets nice on campus. As a freshman, I am eager to explore Hamilton in the spring, and I want to share what I’m looking forward to most with you!

Strawberry Picking

While being in Upstate New York seems isolating, farms are plentiful. With this comes a unique opportunity to go strawberry picking at Tassleberry Farm! So, take a quick and memorable trip with friends to pick some delicious strawberries over the weekend. Not only will you find relaxation in the experience, but you will also have a tasty snack for the drive home and the upcoming week.

Cazenovia Farmers Market

If you’re anything like me, one of your favorite activities from the fall was going to the Saturday Farmers’ Market in town. Although it isn’t available in the spring, Cazonovia will host one in the upcoming months! There, you can support local businesses by buying art, fruit, and even flowers to brighten up your room.

Lavender Fields

As finals season approaches, Colgate can become a stressful environment, so make sure to take time to relax and spend time with friends. One unique way to do this in Hamilton is by visiting the Lavender Fields at the Hillcrest Lavender Farm or at Farmstead. You can pick your own lavender and even buy lavender products to take home as a souvenir.



4. Visit the lakes!

By Hamilton, there’s a lake in Madison —Lake Moraine— and one in Cazenovia. Not only are they both captivating sights to see with their waterfalls, but they also provide a fun space to swim and hang out with friends. If you choose to venture out to one of them, make sure to visit the cute shops in the towns. Cazenovia has a ton of cafes to grab a bite before you go or after on your way back to campus!

5. Hiking

Soak in the sun by taking a hike in the afternoon. Colgate’s very own cross-country course – Harry Lang Trail – provides a gorgeous path to take a stroll on. It has luscious greenery and a few hills. Most people just walk around the bottom loop, which is 1.2 miles. Students also love to hike Root Glen – a botanical garden – which is in Hamilton College and 7.5 acres! The path is made up of beautiful crushed red stone and stretches between half a mile and a mile.