How to Push Through to the End of the Semester

We all know that the end of the semester is a very hard time to get through. When it gets warmer out and all you’re thinking about is summer, it can be really hard to focus on school work, let alone study for finals! Here are some ways that I stay motivated at the end of the semester that will hopefully help you push through the burnout and get through the end of finals!

Mindset and motivation

For me, it can be tough to stay motivated and have a positive mindset going into the final weeks of the semester. This is when my burnout is sky high, and sometimes it feels impossible to get everything done. However, I find that when I romanticise studying, it helps me to be more productive. What I mean by this is to make studying fun again! If the weather allows, study outside. It always makes me feel better when the sun is out, and schoolwork doesn’t feel so hard anymore. Also, putting on some music or creating fun ways to study can always be helpful. For example, I sometimes like to make studying a game by using the Quizlet functions or doing fun memory games online. Although it may feel like you’re not doing much, I find that it really helps.

Adding on to that, I find that my mindset can get very bad if I don’t have anything to look forward to. When studying feels like it’s the only part of your life, it can feel super overwhelming. However, if you plan some small things to look forward to throughout your week, it could make studying feel less stressful. Organizing fun events with friends or solo dates can be a fun way to break up your studying while maintaining a healthy mindset.

Self-care

One thing that is crucial to getting to the end of finals week is self-care. Making time for yourself and the things you love to do is super important. Like I said before, planning solo dates or setting time with friends can help you keep a positive mindset and even make studying less stressful. Remember to reward yourself with fun activities, even if they are small, because you deserve it! Even if that means getting a sweet treat or watching your favorite show before bed, it is really important to maintain a balance between studying and acts of self-care.

With that said, you must sleep! Don’t forget that sleeping is super important for your health and memory. More sleep is correlated to better health, which includes mindset and memory consolidation! Make sure that you are not overworking yourself or staying up late for no reason, because getting a substantial amount of sleep is key to your success.

Social support with productivity techniques

Lastly, I find that my friends and family can really help me get through the end of the semester. Talking to people close to me makes me feel better and reminds me of what is really important. Sometimes school work can take over my life, but having a reminder that people are proud of you no matter what your grades look like is always nice. Also, I find that my friends can help me be more productive. Using the buddy system to study can ensure that you are actually getting stuff done and staying off your phone. Finally, setting small, attainable goals has led me to be more successful when studying. Instead of getting overwhelmed about huge assignments or tests, doing things in smaller increments can help everything feel more manageable. Memorizing or understanding concepts in smaller chunks will help in the end when you need to know it all. Remember to spread out your studying and practice productive techniques like the Pomodoro method.

Overall, although getting through the end of the semester can be hard, it is not impossible! Remember that people are around you to support you and push you to be your best. As long as you try your hardest through the end of April, everything will work out! Using the tips above and remembering that summer is near, I have no doubt that you will make it through the end of the semester. Good luck!