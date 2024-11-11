How to Pick Classes Without Knowing Your Major

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Course registration is stressful for everyone, and it can be even more anxiety-inducing when you don’t know what you want to major in. I’ve been there and know how overwhelming it can be trying to pick classes when you don’t even know what to focus on. Between trying to explore your interests and making sure you fulfill your Colgate core curriculum requirements, here are some tips to help you make the most of registration:

Fulfill your requirements

Between the liberal arts core components, the liberal arts practices, and the areas of inquiry, you will need to take at least 10 classes to fulfill these requirements. It can be really overwhelming as a freshman to know where to even start, so my recommendation is to try to get as many of these requirements out of the way as soon as possible. Make sure you take at least two classes that fulfill some sort of requirement a semester. It is especially important to make sure you take your core components before the end of sophomore year because you can’t take them as an upperclassman. Ideally, you will be able to fulfill all your requirements by the time you’re a junior so you’ll be free to take classes for your major and fun electives.

Explore your interests

My recommendation is to take 1-2 classes a semester in subjects you are considering majoring in so you can get an idea of what those classes are like and narrow down your major search. Even if you think you don’t want to major in a certain subject but the intro class interests you, take it! You never know what you’ll end up wanting to pursue and you want to keep your options open.

Talk to upperclassmen

When it comes to fulfilling requirements and trying to find good classes, it’s really helpful to talk to other people who know who the good professors are and what classes are fun. It can be annoying and frustrating trying to fulfill all of your requirements, but taking them with a good professor can make all the difference!

Take a balance of classes

If you truly have no inkling of what you want to major in (which is totally normal and fine!) I would recommend taking a variety of classes so you have a balance between STEM and humanities. This way you are exposed to different disciplines, which can help you distinguish whether you prefer humanities or STEM subjects. This will narrow down your options for potential majors.

While there is no perfect way to go about choosing your courses as an underclassman, my main piece of advice is to be flexible and take a variety of classes! The required classes can be a drag, but they may end up sparking your interest in a subject and inspire you to pursue a certain path. I know it can be stressful trying to narrow down majors, but I guarantee you will find something you are passionate about as long as you keep an open mind. Good luck with course registration!