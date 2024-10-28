The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Colgate chapter.

If you didn’t know…I am a self-declared professional packer (maybe it’s because I’m also a professional list maker)! When packing for studying abroad in Florence, I started my list months in advance. You might be thinking, “why?” Well, there are many things you might not realize you need, such as photocopies of your passports and credit cards, tech adaptors, and medicine (because trust me, European meds are not the same). Also, did you know they only have paper tampons? And, while you can obviously wear what you want, European style is more modest than our style in the US, especially when going out at night. So, I tried to prioritize simple and neutral basics.

Not only do I pat myself on the back for being an organized and avid packer, I have a mom who spent hours researching, on Facebook groups, to create her own list for me so I wouldn’t forget anything that most people usually do. And don’t forget, there are many things in Europe that you can buy there so you save space in your suitcases. Personally, I was able to find most of the toiletries I use at home in Florence. And, most of the time, the products in European pharmacies have better quality ingredients than in the US.

I also made sure to bring travel-size toiletries for weekend trips and pack a few changes of clothes in my carry-on in case my suitcases didn’t make it to Florence the day I got there! Trust me, you need to do this. I had several friends who didn’t get their checked bags for days – put Apple Tags in all of your bags to keep track of their location!

ABROAD PACKING LIST

Tops:

Long sleeve:

Basic long sleeves (black, white, brown)

Turtlenecks (black, white, gray)

White button up

Sweaters (6)

Sweatshirts (3)

Short sleeve/sleeveless:

Basic short sleeves (white, black, blue, navy, brown)

Bodysuits (3)

White tanks (4)

Black tanks (5)

Sweater vest

Corsets (3)

Pants:

Jeans (4) – light wash, dark wash, low waisted/ripped, black

Black trousers

Leather pants

Sweatpants (2)

Pajama pants

Yoga pants (I never wore these except to workout)

Shorts:

Jean shorts (2)

Workout shorts

Biker shorts

Skirts:

Black mini skirt

Pleated mini skirt

Tennis skirt

White maxi skirt

Dresses:

Brown midi dress

Floral midi dress

Black mini dress

Jackets:

Brown fur lined leather coat – I wore this every single day

Black puffer

Black leather jacket

Brown leather jacket

Shoes:

Doc martens (any boots)

Birkenstock clogs

New balances – These were my walking shoes and they were my best purchase and also cute!

Flip flops (important if you’re going to the Budapest thermal baths)

Adidas sambas/gazelles

Miscellaneous:

Bras

Underwear

Socks

Slipper socks

Black tights

Robe

2 bathing suits

Scarf

Winter hat

Gloves

Sunglasses

Blue light glasses

Medicine (Sudafed, NyQuil, DayQuil, Excedrin, Tylenol)

Wallet

Purse (2)

Fanny pack

Tote bag

Pencil case

Euros (get these in the US beforehand!)

Laundry bag

Travel candles

Portable mirror

Water bottle

Kleenex

Photos

Scissors

Tech:

Portable charger

Adapters

Phone charger

Laptop and charger

AirTags

AirPods

Extension cord

Beauty:

Brush

Round brush

Makeup bag

Jewelry bag

Mini hair elastics

Tampons

Toothbrush

Toothpaste

Mini micellar water

Cotton pads

Deodorant

Moisturizer

Face wash

Oil cleanser

Pimple patches

Perfume

Travel perfume

Hair towel

Nail clippers

Tweezers

Mini shaving cream

Razors

Blister bandaids

Refillable travel bottles

Mini lint roller

Documents:

Passport and paper copy

Drivers license and paper copy

Insurance card and paper copy

Visa and paper copy

Credit card

Debit card

The biggest tip I heard was to not pack your bag to the brim because it’s inevitable that you’ll buy a lot there. Unfortunately, I Believed I was the exception… I was not. Europe has great thrift shops and cheaper Zara’s… those two things alone were enough to push me over my limit. While it can be easy to get carried away packing, focus on the basics. Remember, you can always buy another pair of jeans when you get there (and you probably will). And don’t forget to use packing cubes and bring a travel backpack for flights! Packing cubes will also help you when packing for weekend trips, as you can fit all of your clothes into one large cube. A travel backpack is necessary for weekend trips, as it can fit underneath the airplane seat and hold everything you will need for the trip (and this is coming from a chronic overpacker, so believe me on this).

I hope you got some inspiration from this list! Obviously, this is specific to me and what I had in my closet. One of the best pieces of advice I got about clothing is that you should be able to create 4-8 outfits out of one piece of clothing. It helped me figure out what I usually reach for and helped me not overpack. Of course, this is just what I went to Europe with (I checked two bags, and had two carry-ons – one being my travel backpack and the other being a carry-on suitcase). Just remember that although Europe is warmer and more temperate than Hamilton, NY, it won’t get super warm out until the spring semester is over, so pack accordingly. Good luck and happy packing!