If there’s one thing Colgate Career Services drills into you, starting freshman year, it’s that you need to network. Specifically, they want you to tap into the Colgate Alumni Network and bolster Colgate connections. As an underclassman, hearing this over and over again was annoying, but it did prove to be useful when navigating the internship search junior year and even now as I navigate my job search for postgrad. Here are some of my tried and true tips for networking with Colgate alumni:

Crafting an introduction message

Step 1: I recommend finding alumni based on a company or industry you’re interested in. Talking to someone from entry-level to senior positions within an industry can really help give you a comprehensive overview of that industry and what the trajectory looks like.

Step 2: Next, you want to craft the perfect introduction message that is not too formal or informal. Specifically on LinkedIn, the free version limits how many characters you can use, so every word counts! If you’re emailing an alumni, make the message longer and more specific. Here’s an example of one I use all the time on LinkedIn:

Hi [name], I’m a [class year] at Colgate, and I came across your name while looking at [job role or industry] at [company they work for]. I’m interested in [industry or specific role] and want to learn more about [industry or company]. I would love to set up a 20-minute call with you to discuss your experience [in industry or role] if you’re willing!

Step 3: Don’t expect a reply. Alumni are busy too and may not reply right away, if at all. Be patient and flexible. If they don’t respond, that’s okay. Don’t worry, here’s plenty of alumni to connect with!

Step 4: Remember, you’re not asking for an internship or a job at their company. You just want to talk to the alumni and learn about their experiences. While networking can help you get an internship or job, that should not be your main goal for having these conversations. Alumni see through that. They don’t want to be used, and you shouldn’t want to use them, you want to build relationships because that’s what goes the distance!

Preparing thoughtful questions

Step 5: You want to come into these conversations with questions prepared in advance and having done your research. Look at the company they work at, look through their LinkedIn profile and previous experiences, and look through general information about their current role. I always get compliments from alumni about how thoughtful my questions are, so it does not go unnoticed! Here are some of my go-to questions:

Could you walk me through your time at Colgate and your career path so far?

What does working in [your current role] entail?

How have you felt supported by [your company] personally and professionally?

What are some of the biggest challenges facing [your company’s] operations currently?

How does [your company’s] [industry] strategy stand out against other competitors?

What are some [industry trends] that you and [your company] would deem important right now? What are some of the skills and qualities [your company] looks for when hiring employees?

Do you have any recommendations for resources or individuals I can connect with to learn more about [industry or career opportunities]?

During the conversation

Step 6: Actually have the conversation! Some will be on Zoom, some will be on a phone call. Every alumni conversation will be different. Remember that you also won’t hit it off with everyone and that’s okay! Sometimes the person you’re talking to might steer the conversation and sometimes you’ll be the one in charge, so be prepared for that. Either way, having lots of questions prepared will serve you.

Step 7: Take notes during the conversation on important points or things that resonate with you. These notes might be very helpful in the future.

Step 8: Be sure to thank them for their time and ask for additional contact information or if they have any recommendations for someone else you should connect with. If applicable, ask for specific advice or about specific roles or opportunities at their company.

Always follow up

Step 9: Send a follow up email or text, depending on the contact info you receive, and extend a huge thank you. They took time out of their busy day to speak with you, so make sure your gratitude shines through!

Step 10: Make a network tracker! If you’re talking with lots of alumni, you’ll want to remember who is who and keep that information all in one place.

This is all to say…

In conclusion, the more calls you make, the more confident you’ll feel leading them, and that can really help you shine in interviews—especially when you’re delivering your elevator pitch. Take some time to think about what you value and reach out to friends or alumni who have gone after opportunities you’re interested in. You’ll find that most Colgate alumni are super excited to chat and reminisce about their college days, so definitely tap into that! These conversations can boost your confidence and give you some great insights as you figure out your career path.