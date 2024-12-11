How to Lower Your Caffeine Intake

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’re feeling like your caffeine dependency has gotten a little too real (like mine), you’re not alone. There was a point when I genuinely needed coffee to function, and I was drinking two to three cups a day. That’s a lot! And that’s where the problem began. I felt jittery all the time, and my anxiety spirals became worse. My sleep wasn’t great, and my energy would crash mid-day. By the end of the spring semester, I realized it was time to take a hard look at my caffeine consumption.

Track Your Current Intake

Don’t just quit all at once. Start by tracking how much caffeine you’re actually consuming every day. I realized I was having 2-3 cups of coffee a day and started to feel sluggish and like it was affecting my daily life. Pay attention to how caffeine is really impacting your body and energy levels.

Gradual Reduction

A dramatic cutoff from caffeine might leave you with killer headaches, so take it slow. Downsize from a large to a medium coffee, and your wallet will thank you too! Try swapping every other coffee for something with less caffeine, like tea. The key is to be gentle with yourself and make small, sustainable changes that don’t feel overwhelming.

Find Your Energy Alternative

The morning is key for boosting your energy. I know it sounds boring, but drinking more water is reliable for boosting your energy. Additionally, moving your body can be a total game-changer, with even just 10 minutes of exercise giving you an energy boost. And don’t forget about your breakfast choices. Protein-rich foods (like eggs or, oats) are a great way to start your morning and give you sustainable energy throughout the day.

Replacement Drinks

Now onto my favorite part: finding replacement drinks! I’m a big matcha fan. It tastes great, it doesn’t lead to crashes because it has less caffeine, and it’s an antioxidant powerhouse. I also am a big tea lover, so I opt for a caffeine tea like Yogi’s Vanilla Spice Perfect Energy in the morning and then some sort of caffeine-free herbal tea at night like peppermint tea or Yogi’s Elderberry Lemon Balm Immune+Stress tea! In the fall and winter, chai is also a cozy addition to your drink rotation, and maybe you can even add a shot of espresso when you need a little extra boost. These replacement drinks can help you transition away from coffee while keeping your energy levels satisfied!

Reducing caffeine isn’t about punishment. For me, it’s about finding a healthier balance that works for me. If you’re seriously struggling, don’t be afraid to chat with Student Health Services or Allison Bowers (registered dietitian down at Shaw Wellness). Cutting your caffeine intake is no easy feat. Remember to take it slow, be kind to yourself, and know that it gets easier!