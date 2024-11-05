This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Colgate chapter.

As the leaves turn and the air gets crisp, the spirit of the holiday season begins to fill Colgate’s campus. While Thanksgiving might be a time for family, Friendsgiving offers an opportunity to celebrate friendship, community, and gratitude with your closest friends. Whether you’re in a dorm, apartment, or shared house, hosting a Friendsgiving can be a fantastic way to create lasting memories. Here are some tips to ensure your Friendsgiving event is a success!

1. Plan Ahead:

Choose a Date: Coordinate with your friends to find a date that works for everyone. A week or two before Thanksgiving is ideal, but be flexible to accommodate everyone’s schedules.

Make a Guest List: Decide how many people you want to invite. Keep in mind the space you have available as well as your cooking capabilities.

2. Potluck Style for Ease

One of the best parts about Friendsgiving is the potluck-style meal. This not only takes the pressure off you as the host but also allows everyone to share their favorite dishes.

Assign Dishes: Create a Google Doc, group chat, or Excel sheet where everyone can sign up to bring a dish. This could include appetizers, sides, main dishes, desserts, and drinks.

Consider Dietary Restrictions: Be mindful of any allergies or dietary preferences (like vegetarian or gluten-free) to ensure everyone can enjoy the meal.

3. Create a Cozy Atmosphere

Decorate Your Space: A little décor can go a long way. Use fairy lights, autumn leaves, and seasonal centerpieces to create a warm, inviting environment. If you’re short on budget, DIY decorations can be a fun group activity before the event.

Set the Mood with Music: Create a Friendsgiving playlist filled with upbeat tunes, classic songs, and maybe even some holiday favorites. Music sets the tone for a relaxed and fun gathering.

4. Fun Activities and Games

To keep the energy lively, plan some activities and games. Here are a few ideas:

Thankful Jar: Have everyone write down something they’re thankful for and share it during the meal.

Friendsgiving Trivia: Create trivia questions about your friends or the year you've had together.

Photo Booth: Set up a designated area with props for fun photos to capture the memories.

Set up a designated area with props for fun photos to capture the memories. Powerpoint night: Take turns presenting an entertaining powerpoint for the room (ideas: unpopular opinions, friends as tv show characters, who my friends were in past lives, ranking Disney characters, everyone’s spirit animals, your most recent rabbit holes, each friend’s red, green, and beige flags, what each friend’s career should be etc)

5. Be Mindful of Clean-Up

While Friendsgiving is all about fun, clean-up can sometimes be daunting.

Make a Game Plan: Assign clean-up tasks to everyone before the festivities begin. Consider using disposable dishes or renting dishware to make it easier.

Create a Recycling Station: Encourage everyone to sort their waste properly to keep the space tidy and environmentally friendly.

6. Embrace the Spirit of Gratitude

Friendsgiving is all about appreciating the people in your life. Take a moment during the meal to go around and share what you’re grateful for this year. It’s a simple but heartfelt gesture that can deepen connections among friends.

7. Capture the Moments

Don’t forget to take lots of photos during the celebration! These memories are what you’ll cherish long after you’ve graduated. Consider setting up a shared album where everyone can contribute their snaps.

Friendsgiving is a wonderful way to celebrate the friendships that make college life special. By planning ahead, creating a cozy atmosphere, and incorporating fun activities, you can host an unforgettable event that everyone will look forward to every year. So gather your friends, whip up some delicious food, and let the festivities begin!