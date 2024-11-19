How to Have a Relaxing Thanksgiving Break

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Colgate chapter.

The time we’ve all been patiently waiting for is finally approaching: Thanksgiving break is just around the corner. For students, this is a much-needed pause—a chance to step away from campus life, escape the pressure of papers, tests, and presentations, and enjoy some well-deserved time to recharge. With all that free time ahead of you, you might even be unsure what to do with it! The goal for all of us during this break should be simple: relaxation. It’s the perfect opportunity to unwind and take a step back from the hustle of the semester. Here are a few of my suggestions to make the most of your Thanksgiving break and come back refreshed and ready for what’s ahead.

Catch Up on TV Shows and Movies

During the semester, it can be hard to carve out time to watch TV or movies, especially with so many deadlines looming. Thanksgiving break, however, offers the perfect opportunity to indulge in those shows and films you’ve been meaning to catch up on! Since it’s fall, why not embrace the season with a cozy watch like Gilmore Girls? It’s available on Netflix, and I can’t recommend it enough—I’ve watched it countless times! Plus, many people say it reminds them of the town of Hamilton, so you can watch and decide for yourself if you agree. If you’re in the mood for more drama and nostalgia, shows like Gossip Girl, The O.C., and One Tree Hill are perfect choices to keep you entertained. And for movies, you can’t go wrong with classics like Good Will Hunting, Little Women, or 10 Things I Hate About You. These are all great picks if you’re looking to just kick back and relax in bed, with some comfort TV to keep you company.

Focus on Self Care

Relaxation isn’t just about watching TV—it’s about taking care of yourself, both physically and mentally. One of the best ways to boost your mood and reset during break is through self-care. Whether it’s treating yourself to a manicure or pedicure, enjoying a soothing skincare routine, or even setting aside time for a spa night, taking care of your body can be incredibly rejuvenating. Even something as simple as catching up on sleep or establishing a better sleep schedule can do wonders for your overall well-being. With the demands of school behind you for a little while, this is your chance to recharge, so make sure you prioritize rest and relaxation. Your body (and mind) will thank you when you return for the remainder of the semester!

Get Creative with Baking

One of my personal favorite ways to unwind during break is by baking. It’s not only a fun and creative outlet, but it also results in something delicious that you get to enjoy afterward! Whether you’re baking solo or with friends and family, it’s a great way to bond and relax. Baking gives you the freedom to be as creative as you like, from experimenting with new recipes to perfecting old favorites. Put on some music, get into the zone, and let the kitchen be your creative playground. Plus, the best part is—you get to eat your creations! It’s a win-win.

Enjoy the Simple Joy of Solitude (or Company)

Above all, the most important thing to remember during Thanksgiving break is to use this time to truly focus on yourself. Don’t stress about assignments or what’s coming up after the break—enjoy the peaceful, stress-free environment that this time offers. Whether you’re someone who thrives in solitude or enjoys the company of others, make this break your own. If you enjoy your own company, dive into some solo activities that help you relax and recharge. If you’re more extroverted, spend time with the people who bring you joy, whether that’s family, friends, or a mix of both. This break is about unwinding, reconnecting with yourself, and returning to campus ready to take on the challenges ahead.