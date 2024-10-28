How To Get Into The Holiday Spirit On Campus

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There are countless ways to get into the holiday spirit while stuck living in a dorm room or sharing an area with others. Participating in campus events, dressing up for the holidays, decorating the dorm, and so much more, are all great options!

Some of people’s favorite ways of beginning to get into that holiday spirit is by listening to music. Quite a few people have playlists for the different holidays—and even the different seasons! Creating a playlist with songs that match the energy and emotions that come from the holidays is a great place to start. If you don’t want to make a playlist either, you can always find some on Spotify that might fit your aesthetic. When it comes to Halloween, Thriller by Michael Jackson is pretty popular, and for holidays like Christmas, everyone loves some Mariah Carey.

Another great way to feel the holiday spirit is by decorating your dorm room and door. For Halloween, my roommate and I decorated our door, room, and plan on giving out candy. We have fake spider webs, spiders, pumpkin string lights, window clings, and a light up ghost all within our room. We both loved the idea of decorating the room and decided to head to Dollar General to get decorations for under twenty bucks. Together we spent an evening listening to Halloween music and decorating the dorm. I would definitely recommend; it’s a great bonding experience and brings forth the Halloween spirit!

As the weather begins to change, and temperatures decrease, there are countless opportunities for styling and planning your outfits accordingly to fit the seasons and holidays and get excited! Sweaters and scarves appear to be very popular this time of year and the closer it gets to Christmas, the greater the chances of someone wearing a holiday sweater are. Likewise, dressing up for Halloween is always fun, and a great way to participate in the holiday spirit on campus.

Participating in events or activities on campus are spectacular ways to begin feeling the holiday spirit. There are always events going on across campus relating to the different holidays and seasons, specifically right now for autumn and Halloween. For example, in Burke Hall, they are offering a boo basket for those who decorate their door in the scariest of ways. Another fun one is attending events like Hallow-Bingo hosted by the Student Activities Association. It also sounds like parties are always going on around campus during holiday events, so one could always go to one of those too. But even if your campus isn’t holding anything, you could create your own, like doing a Secret Santa between your friend group before the holidays or having a group Thanksgiving dinner together.

As the holiday season begins to approach, there is always some way to feel that spirit. Getting involved, creating events, dressing up, decorating the dorm, listening to music—there is always something you can do to feel like the holidays are actually here, even when it feels like all you are doing is studying nowadays.