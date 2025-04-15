This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Colgate chapter.

A depleting bank account is one of the most pressing dilemmas for college students. Being in college is expensive! If you are a student looking to counteract this in the upcoming academic year, an on-campus job is a great way to make extra funds. It is not a complicated process as long as you are familiar with the steps, so here is a broken-down five-step guide to getting a paid position on campus next year.

Choose Where to Apply

The first step is viewing which job options are available. To begin, you must visit the Colgate student portal and sign into your account. Then, hover over the student toolbox and click “Student Employment”. Next, click “Find a Job,” and all of the job postings for positions that are currently being offered on campus will populate. Scroll through them and pay attention to the hours per week, the wages, the department, and the starting semester for each role to see what aligns best with your interests and schedule. You can click on a listing to view a brief description of the responsibilities and requirements. When you think you have found one that fits your needs best, click “Apply for This Job”.

Complete the Application

To actually apply for the job, you will need to fill out the “application”. It only contains four questions, and your answers do not need to be extensive. Keep it brief, and explain your availability and why you are interested in the job; you will provide your potential employer with a good idea of who you are and what you will be able to contribute. Try applying to more than one position because this increases your odds of receiving a response.

Send a Follow-up Email

Once you submit the application, do not put it out of mind just yet. A good way to stand out from other applicants is to send a follow-up email. The job posting typically includes a supervisor contact that you can use. Send them a brief email describing who you are, and let them know that you applied for the job. Express your enthusiasm in a way that will make them remember you.

Interview

Next, you will have to wait until you hear a response from the employer. They may not respond at all, but if they do, they will either inform you that they chose a different applicant or offer you an interview. If you are offered an interview, you can prepare answers to basic interview questions beforehand or make an appointment at Career Services to help prepare you with mock interviews and other practice. You will have a high chance at success as long as you dress to impress, take time to prepare, and have some good talking points on hand.

Accept an Offer

Finally, if you have made it this far, you only have to wait for your offer! Weigh all of your options and accept the job that is most suitable for you. If you have multiple applications, do not accept the first offer immediately. Once you decide to accept an offer, you can complete the necessary tax forms with the Human Resources Office, update your résumé, and begin working!