How to Enjoy Running & Walking Without Pressure

As the weather gets warmer, running or walking is a great way to get in some quick cardio. If you’re new to running/walking or are just getting back into it, it can be intimidating at first and it’s easy to put pressure on yourself. Here are some tips to relieve that pressure and help you get a productive, low-stress workout in:

Start slow

When first getting started, it’s easy to get ahead of yourself and imagine running a marathon or walking an intense trail. While you will surely get there eventually (if that’s your goal), having these expectations at the beginning can make you want to give up if the process isn’t as easy as anticipated. Start slow by running a half a mile or walking on a flat, easy trail. Over time, you will gradually work your way up in a way that feels challenging and manageable.

Listen to your body

Once you’ve gotten the hang of running/walking, it’s great to increase the intensity or duration to build your stamina and feel that you’re getting the most out of your workout. You might even set goals for yourself to run/walk a certain distance within a certain time. But also remember that these goals are flexible and don’t need to be met on a strict schedule. If one day you’re extra tired or just not feeling it, that’s totally okay! You can take it easy and come back stronger than ever the next time. Doing what’s right for your body is so important to make sure you’re recovering properly and not forcing yourself to do something that doesn’t feel right.

Make it fun

Another great way to make running/walking low pressure is to listen to something fun while you do it. An easy way to do this is to make a specific playlist that you can only listen to when you’re working out. That way you have something specific to look forward to. This playlist can be whatever you want–just make sure it’s something you enjoy and motivates you to be active! If you’re on a treadmill, you could also watch your favorite show on your phone. It’s a great distraction and you could also choose a specific show that you only watch at the gym.

Focus on yourself

When out on a run or at the gym, it’s easy to look around and compare yourself to everyone else who seems to be a lot faster or more experienced than you. While it’s impossible to completely ignore the people around you, try not to focus on them too much and just think about your workout. It’s easy to be self-conscious, but remember that everyone starts from somewhere, and that most people are focused on themselves when working out so they probably won’t really notice you.

Running and walking are great ways to get your body moving and relieve stress, especially as we approach finals and the weather gets warmer. Remember that any kind of movement is better than nothing, and just take it one day at a time!