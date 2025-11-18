How to Decorate for the Holidays: Christmas Edition

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Colgate chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Now that it’s almost time for Thanksgiving break, Christmas is fast approaching around the corner. Every store you visit is filled with Christmas trees, Santas, and reindeer, and the red and green lights are starting to appear. Break is the perfect time to collect your decorations so you’re ready to turn your space into a cozy Christmas wonderland as soon as it hits December!

For those of you in a small, cramped dorm like me, we’ll go over some tips to make the most of your room and fit as much holiday cheer as you can into the space you have.

One of the most crucial parts to making it really feel like Christmas in my dorm is a tree! Of course, most of us can’t fit a full tree in these tiny dorms, but there are many options to put on a desk or end table, like small glass light-up trees, or miniature trees that you can decorate with tiny ornaments and garlands.

Another thing I love to add is a garland along the wall above my bed or on my desk shelf. I made my own with twine, little green trees, and little ornaments, but there are also lots of great ones you can buy! Making your own garlands could also be a fun holiday craft to do with friends!

Putting a stocking on a command hook is also a great way to decorate using your wall space; you can get a full-sized stocking with an initial or maybe a cute mini stocking like my friends and I have.

Speaking of using wall space, hanging up holiday-themed string lights all around your room and desk really ties all the decor together to make your room feel extra cozy!

Finally, to finish off my holiday decorating, I like to add little gift-shaped decorations, red and green bows around my room, and Christmas pillows and blankets!

The most important part about decorating for the holidays is making sure it feels right for you. The best rooms are the ones that make us feel happy and excited for the holidays, and represent our style and personality. Don’t forget to enjoy time with family and eat good food, or just spend time rejuvenating yourself over break. Happy Thanksgiving!