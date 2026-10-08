How to Create Good Study Habits Early

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Colgate chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Studying is something that everyone struggles with during those first couple of weeks of class. Believe me. But there are countless ways to change that and get the ball rolling early into the semester.

My favorite thing to do is take a chunk out of syllabus day and simply write down every due date—whether that be on a spreadsheet, a calendar, a planner, or even just a to-do list. Write them down in a place where you will remember them. Each and every assignment, reading, test, exam, essay—make sure to remember them. Turning things in on time is incredibly important.

Another good idea is to block out time every day just for studying. Find a place that you are able to lock in. I would recommend getting out of the dorm to do so; separate that idea of your comfort zone from places and areas where you need to be focused. Find a good snack to help keep your energy and focus up. Determine if you need to study in a quiet place like the library or if you enjoy the background noise of dining halls and more local hangouts.

Sometimes a reward system is a good option. Set a goal such as finishing two pages of your essay or a set number of problems; finish it, and then take a break. Make sure you are taking breaks and remaining active. You have to keep your body healthy to keep your mind and studies healthy—especially with midterms and exams coming up.

Something big that needs to be learned is time management skills. It is the most difficult thing for students to get used to and figure out how to incorporate. Prioritizing academics and sorting out what assignments to do first can be incredibly confusing because we tend to get overwhelmed with the overabundance of things to do. That balance is incredibly important to find and develop within yourself and your variety of extracurricular activities. Set boundaries, plan ahead, and make sure to take the time for yourself.