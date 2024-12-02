Ho Ho Hold Up: When Does Christmas Really Begin?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Each year, as we transition from the warm hues of fall to the chilly days of winter, the debate over when the Christmas season officially begins ignites without fail. It is a surprisingly divisive topic that seems to garner more attention every year. With so much excitement and so many holidays packed into the months of October to December, deciding how much time each holiday deserves in the spotlight, and when to begin celebrating Christmas, is a hot topic for many.

For some, November 1st, immediately after Halloween, marks the beginning of the Christmas season. Spooky decorations and pumpkin spice lattes are swiftly replaced with twinkling lights, garlands, and peppermint mochas as early celebrators dive headfirst into the festive spirit. It’s a seamless transition for this group, who view November as a month-long prelude to Christmas. Why limit the magic of Christmas to just one month when you could stretch it across two?

Others firmly believe that the Christmas season cannot and should not begin until Thanksgiving has concluded. They argue that Thanksgiving deserves its own spotlight, free from the encroachment of Christmas trees and carols. For them, the turkey feast signals the beginning of holiday cheer and the goodbye to fall. Thanksgiving, they claim, is the last moment of cozy autumnal vibes, and celebrating Christmas too early robs it of its rightful moment in the seasonal spotlight.

Then, there are those who wait until December, savoring the anticipation of frosty mornings and the arrival of wintry weather. For this group, the Christmas season aligns more closely with the calendar month, allowing the magic of December to unfold naturally. To them, December is the perfect time to fully embrace holiday traditions, from hanging stockings to tree decorating, without the distraction of looming autumn holidays or premature celebration.

No matter your personal stance, it’s hard to deny that each year Christmas seems to creep closer and closer. With Christmas trees and decorations hitting store shelves as early as October, it feels almost inevitable to begin celebrating earlier. Retailers seem to set the tone, enticing us with festive displays and holiday sales long before many are ready to say goodbye to fall. And honestly, if it brings joy, why not? Life is short, and if an extra month of Christmas carols and holiday baking makes people happy, who’s to argue?

So, where do you stand in the Great Christmas Debate? Are you a November 1st trailblazer, a post-Thanksgiving traditionalist, or a December purist? And, maybe an even more divisive question: when does the Christmas season end?