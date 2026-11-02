Harry Styles Together Together NYC 

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Over the long weekend, I had the pleasure of seeing Harry Styles’s Together Together tour! When I got to Madison Square Garden (MSG), a crowd was gathered, waiting to rotate in to get a picture with the Together Together tour sign. Thankfully, I didn’t have to wait that long to get my picture, but if you’re worried about time, using this Canva hack should help you out!

Getting to MSG early is super important if you want a free commemorative ticket, since people online have expressed that they ran out when they got there. I brought a bag, and the security line for people with bags took a long time. The merch line was also incredibly long both before and after the concert.

Harry’s set list drew from songs from all four of his albums. Being there felt like an out-of-body experience. From people in their custom-made outfits to dancing with strangers, it truly is an experience of togetherness. One thing I really appreciated was that he kept stopping during his set to make sure everyone was doing okay and let the audience members know that he would stop if something wasn’t. His speech was also very important. He explained how it’s important to look out for one another and what happened to Oscar Belgal. Being together and looking out for one another feels extremely political in today’s climate, and I am glad that Harry supports organizations at his concerts like Choose Love, HeadCount, Planned Parenthood, and more.

Together Together Pop-Up

The Together Together pop-up is located at 22 East 2nd Street and is open from 12 PM to 7 PM. If you’re an American Express cardholder, I recommend going during their early access hours from 11 AM to 12 PM so you don’t have to wait in a long line. I waited in line for about an hour before getting let in. If time is a problem for you, I recommend downloading the Popped Up! app for the most recent times of the line.

When I got in, there were even more lines to wait in. The main room had a photo booth, a flower pop-up with all proceeds going to City Harvest, and a lip sync booth. The subway train was mainly a photo opportunity, but you could also sign your name. The checkout room had a shorter line for American Express cardholders. When I was leaving, I overheard employees tell the people walking in to go to the checkout first if they wanted to buy tokens for the print machine outside, so get there early if you want one. However, you don’t have to purchase anything and still can come home with your photos from the photobooth, your pop-up video, and a Harry Styles-themed subway card! I definitely recommend going, but if you just want merch, there is a store around the corner from the pop-up that doesn’t have as long of a line.