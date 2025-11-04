Halloweekend 2025 Recap

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Colgate chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The time has come. Group chats are ablaze, the mail room is backed up with an overflow of Shein orders, meaning Halloweekend has officially commenced. The tricks and treats of Halloween have evolved into far more than a single night of candy and costumes; it has evolved into a cultural phenomenon that blends creativity, community, and controversy in equal measure. For college students and young adults especially, Halloweekend functions almost like a ritual. It’s a multi-night marathon of costume parties where each night presents a new opportunity to dress up, socialize, and experiment with identity. Frat basements and off-campus apartments are transformed from their usual sweaty chaos of mini-skirts and frackets into a more festive sweaty chaos of Amazon corsets, fishnet tights, and frilly bloomers.

Though some may roll their eyes and consider such outfits “basic,” the reality is that the possibilities contained within something as simple as a corset are surprisingly endless. A plain black corset, for instance, can become the foundation for a pirate, a vampire, a fairy, or a rockstar. Each costume choice offers a subtle way to explore personality, style, and confidence. This Halloweekend in particular, flocks of mimes, clowns, and other circus-inspired characters made their debut, alongside countless reimaginings of beloved childhood characters such as Minnie Mouse, Paddington Bear, and Disney princesses. Of course, the classic Mean Girls look,some version of a cute outfit paired with animal ears, remains on the costume podium year after year.

Speaking of Mean Girls, to paraphrase the film’s now-famous line, “Halloween is the one time of year when girls can wear whatever they want, and no one is supposed to say anything about it.” In a world where there is always commentary on the who, what, where, when, and why of women’s lives, this principle provides a much-needed reprieve from constant outside judgment. It’s one night, or rather one weekend, where self-expression is prioritized over public approval. For many, dressing up is not just about being seen, it’s about taking ownership of how one wants to be seen.

Of course, Halloween is also notorious for its association with sexualized and promiscuous costumes. The holiday has long been labeled as an event where promiscuity is more visible and even celebrated. Comments about how revealing someone’s outfit might be are practically inevitable. Yet, the underlying assumption that wearing a “sexy” costume is somehow shameful or anti-feminist misses the point entirely. The truth of the matter is that empowerment looks different for everyone. Choosing to wear a revealing costume can be just as empowering, confident, and self-assured as choosing not to. The act of making that choice without judgment is what truly matters.

In the end, Halloweekend serves as a reminder that Halloween isn’t just about candy or costumes. It’s about agency, creativity, and community. Whether dressed as a vampire, a Disney princess, or a mouse with sparkly ears, each person participates in a shared celebration of identity—one that, at its best, allows everyone to be exactly who they want to be, if only for a night.