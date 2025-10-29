Fun Fall Crafts to Get Into the Season 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Colgate chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the season changes, it’s fun to make new decor for your living space. Try one of these ten crafts to spice up your life for fall!

Paint Coasters

Coasters are always a great addition to a room. To add a touch of fall, you can paint them with seasonal emblems. Grab some plain coasters and paint them with autumn designs and colors.

Paint Rocks

Take a walk outside and collect rocks to paint fall-themed designs onto. Some ideas are pumpkins, leaves, and scarecrows. Then, place them around campus or town; it will brighten someone’s day!

Paint a Mug

Paint a mug with fall designs and add it to your mug collection!

Paint a Doormat

Welcome the season to your doorstep! Paint your doormat with fall-themed designs or sayings. It will make a cute addition to your front door.

Make a Wreath

A wreath makes your home warm and inviting. Get faux leaves, faux pumpkins, faux berries, twine, and other fall elements to create a wreath.

Make a Stamp Lamp

Stamp lamps are a cozy way to get into the fall spirit, and they can definitely brighten up your room. To make one fall-themed, you can add seasonal stamps.

Make a Friendship Bracelet

Do you want a perfect way to accessorize for fall? Then make a friendship bracelet! Incorporate fall colors like brown, yellow, red, and orange to coordinate with the season.

Make a Fall Scented Candle

Freshen up your room by making a fall-scented candle. Create autumn scents like cinnamon, pumpkin, or apple.

Crochet a Pillow

Crochet a fall-themed pillow to add a cozy touch to your bed or couch.

Embroider Something

Embroider something cute to hang up on your wall!

Don’t have materials? Stop by the crafting club’s open crafting hours at the Women’s Center on Thursday or Friday from four to six pm to pick some up!