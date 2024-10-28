The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Freshman year is anything but a walk in the park. From navigating dorm life and learning to balance freedom with responsibility to the lessons stemming from both the classroom and life outside of academics, my first fall at Colgate has been a crash course on personal growth. I frequently found myself wishing I had a survival guide filled with small hacks that make a huge difference. Here are some of the best tips and tricks for Colgate first-years that I’ve learned (sometimes the hard way).

Move-In Day

Arguably the most stressful day of the year, move-in day is not for the weak. From the flurry of parents trying to get their child’s dorm “just right” to anxious first-years trying to navigate campus for the first time, the energy on campus is nothing short of a frenzy. One thing that I found extremely helpful was marking and numbering every box and bag with the exact contents inside. Need an extension cord? Look in Box #6. Where are the pillows? Box #3. This ultimately expedited the move-in process and immensely reduced the stress level in the dorm that day. A side note about packing: pack for all sorts of climates. Layering clothes will be your best friend in the unpredictable and variable Hamilton weather, even if it seems impossible during the heat of move-in day.

Orientation Week

Your first week at Colgate is bound to be the hardest. Dropping yourself in a new environment in Upstate New York knowing practically nothing or nobody is not easy. The rigorous Orientation Week, however, seems designed to mitigate those feelings of homesickness. Be prepared to have a set schedule dictating your day from 7 am to 10 pm, but remember that this is not the actual Colgate experience. Be open to all friendships and engage in your Link Groups – this is how I found some of my closest friends on campus.

Dining Hall Woes

Let’s face it – dining hall food will never feel quite the same as home-cooked dinners or take-out from your favorite hometown restaurants. Take advantage of the special Colgate Dining events like the food trucks on campus or Quesadilla Thursdays at Coop. Get to know the Boost Mobile app to craft the perfect meal from any of the restaurants on campus. Remember that we also have access to the food in town – take a walk down to Flour and Salt, Fojo Beans, and the other popular restaurants and cafes in town. Lastly, do not forget the power of Doordash. Personal favorites of mine to get delivered are the Royal India Grill and McDonalds.

Weekends

Make sure to plan out your weekends–whether it’s going to any student life events on campus, sports games (bring sunglasses and water, especially early in the semester), walking into town, or studying at Case, finding things to do during your free time is a must.

Keeping Clean

Perhaps my biggest tip is to never do laundry on Sunday. With the rise of the “Sunday Reset,” the laundry room on a Sunday is simply chaos – no available machines, clothes strewn everywhere, and people passive-aggressively waiting for someone’s load to be done so they can take it out and put their own in. Regardless of the day you choose to wash your clothes, make sure to be respectful and set a timer to allow others to use the machines and to avoid your clothes being taken out by someone else. Additionally, as I talk to people in my dorm, I find that we all seem to have forgotten cleaning essentials for our living spaces. Here are some of the most common items left behind: a Swiffer/broom/vacuum, dish soap, sponges, disinfectant spray, Clorox wipes, dryer sheets, and more laundry detergent than you think you will need.

Getting Involved

As extreme as it sounds, sign up for anything and everything you are remotely interested in at the club fair. While you do not have to commit to the activity, being a part of an organization on campus is an incredible opportunity to find like-minded people and foster relationships with those outside of your classes and residential commons.

College Playlist

Last but not least, music is a college essential. Curating that perfect playlist to play during your walks to class, study sessions, and hangouts with your friends is imperative. Some of my fondest memories at Colgate have been belting out my favorite songs with my friends, and it’s a great way to create connections among your peers. Just make sure to keep it at a reasonable volume so your reputation among your dorm mates stays intact.

While there is no “right” way to navigate your first semester at Colgate, hopefully, this article can provide some realistic insights and expectations for the freshman fall experience. While finding your place in this new chapter of life, trust that not everything has to be figured out right away–be open to the learning curves along the way.