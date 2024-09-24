Five Things You Must Do During Fall Break! 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Colgate chapter.

Fall break is a great time to reset. Here are five things to consider doing while you’re away from Colgate:

Eat at Your Favorite Restaurant

Have you been missing the food back in your hometown/city? The answer is probably YES, so, whether it be pasta, sushi, or your favorite salad, make sure to make reservations at your favorite spots and take advantage of the things you’ve missed the most!

Take an Everything Shower/Bath

One of the worst parts of dorm living is the bathroom/shower situation, so when I go home for breaks, I’m even more grateful for my bathroom. One of my favorite ways to relax is to take a hot bubble bath with Epsom salts! If you’re not into baths, take an “everything shower,” a current beauty trend coined on Tik Tok which leaves you super clean and refreshed. Be sure to use a scented body scrub, hair mask, cleansing shampoo, body oils and serums, and moisturizer! For those of you new to the everything shower, check out the link below for some guidance:

I Have Mastered the “Everything Shower”

Spend Time/Reconnect With Family and Friends

Break is a great time to connect with the people and pets you’ve missed the most! If your friends from home have the same break as you, take the initiative and plan to do something fun and festive for fall! Some ideas include: Carving pumpkins, apple picking (if you’re close to an orchard), or fall baking! Two of my favorite fall traditions are making applesauce and pumpkin bread. Here are some fun recipes to try out:

Pumpkin Bread Recipe

Applesauce Recipe

Go on a Shopping Spree

You’re going to want to be prepared for the weather in Hamilton when you get back! It gets cold! Check out these links with fall/winter trends to keep in mind while you shop:

14 Fall 2024 Fashion Trends You Need in Your Closet Now

19 Best Fall Jackets You’ll Want to Wear Everywhere

Relax and Unwind

Stretch out in your house/apartment and make use of that extra space! Curl up with your loved ones and some apple cider and watch your favorite fall movie or catch up on your favorite show (*bonus points if you watch When Harry Met Sally or You’ve Got Mail — My favs*). Check out the link below for some classic fall movies:

50 Classic Fall Films You Should Watch This Autumn

These are just some ideas for you to try during fall break. Make sure to have fun with it and get some rest from your busy academic life!