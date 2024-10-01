Five Fall Favorites for College Girls This Season 

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

The fall months are officially upon us, and I am SO here for it. From cozy movie nights with your girls, to late-night study sessions at the campus library, the fall season makes every event, and outfit, more fun. As we transition into this magical time of year, I wanted to share a few of my favorite products, clothing pieces, and treats that I look forward to every fall. With that being said, here are my five fall must-haves that you need to try this season.

Although basic, the platform Uggs are my tried and true pair of shoes during the fall. When I say I’ve been looking forward to wearing them since Spring, I’m not kidding. My favorite part of Ugg season is the fact that they work with both casual and more dressed-up outfits. Whether I’m wearing a sweater and bootcut jeans or yoga pants and a hoodie, the platform uggs are the perfect shoe. The fleece lining is perfect for the colder months here in Hamilton to keep your feet warm during long days of class and meetings, keeping you both stylish and comfortable this fall. I have the platform Uggs in Chestnut and adore them, but they also come in sand, black, burnt cedar, and deep ice, so there is a color for everyone.

Candles are the best way to make studying, baking, and anything in between feel a little cozier. I love using candles all year round, but especially during the fall when stores come out with their fall scents, they are an immediate add-to-cart item. There are so many different scents ranging from apple cider, cinnamon donut, and pumpkin spice, but my favorite is the Bath and Body Works Pumpkin Cupcake candle. It combines the classic fall pumpkin with the comforting scent of freshly baked cupcakes, making it the perfect scent to add to your rotation this season. Not only does it smell great, but the packaging is adorable, making it a fun piece of decor to decorate your apartment or dorm for fall.

This next fall find is a staple piece in my closet and a must-wear for me every fall. The Aritzia Cozy Fleece Perfect Hoodie is soft and comfortable and comes in so many different colors to match any outfit. This hoodie is one of my favorites because I can wear it with pajama pants to bed, with jeans for class, or throw it on over my workout set to go to the gym. Regardless of what I’m doing, this sweatshirt keeps me warm during the chilly fall months. I have the Matte Pearl shade, and I love to pair it with black flair leggings, gold hoops, and my uggs that I mentioned earlier!

Like many other girls I know, my lips get much more chapped during the fall. I always find myself reapplying lip balm multiple times a day and want to use something that will last. My favorite lip balm would have to be the Summer Fridays Vanilla Beige Lip Butter Balm because not only is the formula incredible, but the shade also gives me a brown tint and a shiny finish. With fall being a busy time of year for exams and essays, the last thing I want to be worrying about is my lip combo. This product doubles as a moisturizing lip butter and a mauve lip gloss to give me that “no makeup” makeup look I’m going for this season.

My final recommendation is for my pumpkin-everything girls who want their breakfast to taste like dessert. Trader Joe’s is infamous for its fall products; from muffin mix to pancakes, it’s hard to resist their delicious lineup. Out of everything they offer, my favorite hands down is their pumpkin overnight oats. The rolled oats sit in a mixture of pumpkin puree and autumn spices, and in my opinion, taste exactly like pumpkin pie filling. If you have a sweet tooth these are a must-buy to bring a little fall festivity to your morning. These are also great for busy college students because they come in a small disposable cup you can grab on your way out the door.

I hope you enjoy these products as much as I do, and you can find the links for each product attached to their titled section. Happy shopping!!