First Look at Live Action Moana (2026)

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Colgate chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s been less than a decade since Moana first sailed onto our screens, and Disney is already bringing her back–this time in live action.

The studio dropped the official trailer on Monday for its remake of the beloved 2016 animated classic, and it already has the internet doing what the internet does best: losing its mind in both directions. On one side, excitement. On the other, skepticism. Because while the visuals look stunning and the casting of Catherine Laga’aia as the fearless Polynesian wayfinder feels inspired, the question on everyone’s lips is the same: Did we really need this?

The original isn’t exactly collecting dust; its sequel only landed last year. Still, Disney is pushing full steam ahead, with Hamilton director Thomas Kail at the helm, Dwayne Johnson reprising his role as the larger-than-life demigod Maui, and original voice actress Auli’i Cravalho stepping back in (this time as executive producer) to help shepherd the story into a new era.

Fan reactions to the trailer were unsparing. Many on X took issue with the sheer speed of the remake, with one viewer joking that remakes were supposed to be reserved for films “like 30-40 years old.” Others went further, calling it a waste of resources and questioning Hollywood’s creative direction altogether — “there is ZERO creativity left in Hollywood,” one commenter fumed. Dwayne Johnson’s return as Maui also drew some sharp words, with one critic dismissing the film as a vehicle for him to “deliver the same lines but with worse timing” — a sentiment that captures a broader frustration with Disney’s live-action machine churning out what some fans are calling “bland, washed-up remakes of beautiful animations.”

Despite the criticism, live action movies are very high grossing at the box office, which incentivizes big profit-driven companies like Disney to continue making them. Is it a nostalgia factor? Whether fans are ready for it or not, Moana hits theaters worldwide on July 10.