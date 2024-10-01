Fall Fitness Trends That Will Make You Excited to Break a Sweat

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This fall, we’re doing it: we’re going back to the gym. Whether you’re returning from a break or have stayed consistent over the summer, each season brings a fresh start — and as the weather cools, combining style with functionality will help you stay both comfortable and chic during your workouts.

Make it There in Style

Although it can be hard to pick out what to wear to the gym, the perfect outfit can be selected by a formula: a pair of leggings or shorts, a tee or tank, and some cover-ups for cold fall afternoons. To strike out two of these categories at once, consider a workout set! The new Lululemon Houndstooth pattern has recently gained attention on TikTok for its blue, gingham-like design in a variety of styles.

To cover-up, throwing on a nice, soft hoodie is always a comfortable option. To balance quality with affordability, try one of Gap’s soft, wide-neck hoodies. But if you’re interested in a more body-con look, try Gymshark’s high-neck zip-up jacket, complete with zipped pockets and a buttery-soft exterior. If it’s very cold, throwing on a pair of soft sweatpants — such as the Old Navy SoComfy pair — is sure to keep you warm. On sunny days, complete your look with a pair of metal-rimmed sunglasses, such as the DIFF gold Imani frames, to add a metallic touch without jewelry.

Once you have your outfit, you’ll need a reliable gym bag to store your cover-ups and any additional items, such as toiletries. The Beckmann Weekend Bag — a sleek, soft-matte tote offered in a variety of neutral colors — features a convertible strap, allowing the transition from a shoulder bag to a cross body. With inner-storage pockets, it’s a great choice for pre-workout organization and long walks to gym facilities!

In Your Bag

Inside of your gym bag, it’s nice to pack a few toiletries to refresh after your workout. To gently detangle ruffled hair, I like to use the Tangle Teezer, a soft-bristled brush that also comes in a mini-size. Combining this brush with a dry shampoo product, such as the Batiste Sweat-Activated spray, is a good way to bring volume back into your hair after a workout.

For convenience sake, it’s also nice to carry a few make-up wipes for yourself and your gym buddies. The fragrance-free Neutrogena singles come in a big pack of individually-wrapped wipes to pass around or use yourself, as needed.

Of course, beyond self-care products, you can’t underestimate the power of a fun drink before a workout. To energize yourself without added sugar, try the Pop & Bottle canned lattes — a line of plant-powered coffee boosted by your choice of adaptogens, collagen, or other health-boosting options. For a more classic, familiar taste, try Snapple Mini: a new take on the beloved Snapple teas to be enjoyed on the go.

By reviving your gym-wear and organizing a useful bag, you’re sure to enjoy great workouts during the fall season!