This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Colgate chapter.

Although the 80 degree weather is fooling us… we’re coming up on that magical time of year again. The season when the air gets crisper, the leaves start to turn on campus (even though that’s already happening), and pumpkin spice everything is available at Flour and Salt. And what better way to soak in the beauty of autumn than with the perfect fall playlist? Last year, I created a 2023 fall playlist, but this year, we’re switching up the vibes. I’ve curated the ultimate collection of tunes to soundtrack your seasonal daydreams and cozy nights. Here are five essential tracks that capture the spirit of fall:

“April She Will Come” by Simon and Garfunkel: This soft, poetic gem is a nod to the changing of seasons, with each verse reflecting a different month of the year. Sure, it starts with April, but the wistful lyrics and Simon & Garfunkel’s acoustic magic have an undeniable autumn feel. As the song progresses through the year, you can almost feel the leaves falling and time slipping by—perfect for those introspective walks on campus, where every fallen leaf seems to say something profound.

“Big Yellow Taxi” by Counting Crows: Nothing screams “fall” quite like a bit of nostalgia wrapped in environmental commentary. This version of the Joni Mitchell classic is upbeat but tinged with bittersweetness—just like the season itself. Fall is all about embracing what you have before winter swoops in, and “Big Yellow Taxi” is the reminder we need to appreciate nature before it gets paved over (literally or figuratively). Plus, the bright melody is perfect for those fall days when the sun peeks out just enough to make you forget how cold it’s about to get in Hamilton.

“Lover of Mine” by John Vincent III: Looking for something that feels like a warm hug? “Lover of Mine” is an indie-folk track that pairs well with chunky sweaters and hot cider. The song’s soft strumming and heartfelt lyrics evoke the cozy, intimate side of fall. It’s the kind of tune that makes you want to light some candles, curl up with a book, and daydream about simpler times. Ideal for a night when the crisp air is just beginning to roll in, and all you want is a little tranquility.

“Back to the Old House” by The Smiths: Ah, fall nostalgia at its finest. The Smiths are the kings of wistful melancholy, and “Back to the Old House” fits the season perfectly. It’s all about longing and remembering what once was—a theme that pairs perfectly with the fleeting nature of autumn. The guitar is delicate, the mood is somber, and, before you know it, you’re thinking about that one road trip you took years ago with your family or that person you haven’t seen in forever. This track is the perfect companion for those gray autumn afternoons when the skies are overcast and you’re feeling reflective.

“1979” by The Smashing Pumpkins: No fall playlist would be complete without a little ’90s alt-rock magic, and The Smashing Pumpkins’ “1979” delivers. This song captures that feeling of youthful freedom, making it a great soundtrack for spontaneous fall adventures—whether you’re jumping into leaf piles or taking a drive with friends. The dreamy soundscape mixed with a dose of nostalgia creates the perfect backdrop for the in-between moments of fall, when everything feels a little more cinematic and golden.

Of course, these five songs are just a taste of the playlist… Other artists include: Lana Del Rey brings those moody, ethereal vibes that match a foggy autumn morning while walking up the hill; Fleetwood Mac, essential for any season, but especially fall; Lord Huron and Cage the Elephant, there for when you want to feel adventurous; Radiohead, the ultimate soundtrack for your existential fall crises and midterms; The Strokes and TV Girl will keep your energy up when the days start getting shorter, while Cigarettes After Sex and Hozier round out the playlist with their haunting, atmospheric tones, perfect for any rainy day. And don’t forget Billy Joel and Neil Young for that classic, timeless fall sound. With their storytelling prowess, they give us something familiar and comforting.

As fall settles over our picturesque Colgate campus, there’s no better way to celebrate the season than with a playlist designed to match the mood. Whether you’re taking a stroll along Willow Path to the farmer’s market during these warm days or relaxing in your dorm with friends, this playlist is your go-to soundtrack for all things fall at Colgate. It’s a blend of cozy nostalgia, indie favorites, and autumn vibes that will make you appreciate the season even more.