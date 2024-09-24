This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Colgate chapter.

There are so many different options on what to eat as a college student, more than just the stereotypical macaroni and cheese or chicken nuggets. One must give credit, those options are easy to make and they definitely are good, but they are not the most nutritious. There are several other healthy meals that can be adjusted to your own tastes and preferences. Some meals require access to a kitchen for either a stove or a microwave, but others don’t. So here are some of my favorite easy meal options:

Breakfast

Homemade egg sandwich

Simply layer a fried egg with a slice of cheese and add either a cooked sausage patty, slice of ham, cooked bacon, whatever you prefer, on top of a toasted english muffin. Some people also like the use of biscuits.

Omelet

Butter a pan then beat some eggs and cook them slowly until they are almost cooked through. Once you hit that point, add some of your favorite vegetables, maybe some cooked meat, and potentially some cheese.

Eggs and toast

There are multiple ways to make eggs, whether that be scrambled, fried, or sunny side up, there are so many ways to make these, so just do it as you prefer. Toast is a great side to go with these eggs, and there are certainly other options such as bacon, hash browns, etc.

Lunch/Dinner

Tacos or nachos

Tacos or nachos are both very easy to make as one doesn’t need much to make them. For tacos, you can have hard or soft shells, and for nachos, you could get whatever your favorite chips are (usually tortilla chips). Secondly, and most importantly, you need ground beef and taco seasoning. Cook the beef on the stove, mix in the seasoning, and you’re done. Add whatever toppings you prefer and you have a very simple meal.

Cheese or chicken and cheese quesadillas

Chicken and cheese quesadillas are very simple as all you really need to do is cook the chicken (the most difficult part) in the skillet. After you cook the chicken, add the chicken and cheese to the tortilla and toast it in the skillet until the cheese is melted.

Pizza and other frozen meals like Stouffers

All are very simple to make, you simply follow the directions on the bag/box. It also comes with a wide variety of options like pasta meals and rice bowls.

Spaghetti & meatballs

Boil some spaghetti until fully cooked, and while you let that boil, put some frozen meatballs into a saucepan covered with spaghetti sauce. Let it simmer, but make sure to cover it, until it is fully cooked through.

Butter pasta

Simply make your favorite pasta by boiling it until it is fully cooked, straining it, add some butter and maybe some parmesan cheese if you like.

Salads

There are so many different types of salad that you can make, the most basic being a salad mix, paired with your favorite toppings (tomato, egg, black olives, cucumbers, etc.) and your favorite kind of dressing like ranch.

Sandwiches

Whether this be a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, or something like a turkey sandwich with your favorite toppings, there are infinite possibilities to making a great sandwich.

Wraps

There are many different ways to make a wrap, it all just varies depending on what you like. For example, with a chicken ranch wrap, you cook the chicken, add the chicken, salad, sliced vegetables (carrot/cucumber/tomato), and shredded cheese to the tortilla. And that’s a wrap!