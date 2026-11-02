DWTS Week 5: Super Bowl Night

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Colgate chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This week, our stars dance to songs from memorable Super Bowl halftime shows. Additionally, there was a guest judge, Joe Buck, who self-reported that he knew nothing about dance, other than his wife formerly being a dancer. Let’s see how our stars do this week!

*WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD*

Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas

First to start the night, Maura danced a tango to “Only Girl (In the World)” by Rihanna. This dance was powerful, with sculpted lines and a ferocious intensity. I could see a little bit of the tension in Maura’s neck that she reported feeling during rehearsal, but overall, this dance was fantastic. Joe commented that her posture was unbelievable and said that she made him proud to be Irish. Bruno said that the dance was thrilling from start to finish, and the dance was well placed and extremely stylish. Carrie Ann said that it was a beautiful performance, but some of the movements could be slightly more punctuated. Derek complimented her top line again, but commented that her neck went a little too far back at points. Maura received three eights and a nine, and I agree with the eights.

Jackson Olson and Emma Slater

Next to dance, Jackson and Emma danced a salsa to “Uptown Funk” by Mark Ronson featuring Bruno Mars. During rehearsal, Jackson was preparing to compete in the Banana Bowl at the same time as Dancing with the Stars. Although his team lost the Banana Bowl, he was able to bring back a win with this dance. I loved the solo part he had at the start of the dance, and I thought this was a strong showing from Jackson. There were a few synchronicity issues, but overall I thought this was one of Jackson’s better dances, if not his best. Bruno commented on a professional level: his performance has improved incredibly, but he needs to work on fluidity during the fast elements. Carrie Ann mentioned that his confidence has clearly kicked in, and she loved the dance, although there were a few elements to fine-tune. Derek agreed that this was Jackson’s best dance thus far. Joe told Jackson he was getting better and better each week. Jackson received three eights and a seven, and I agree with the seven; I’m not sure this dance deserved the same scores as Maura.

Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov

Amber and Pasha were next to dance, performing a samba to “Mi Gente” by J Balvin and Willy William. I loved Amber’s introduction section and her awesome tassel pants. I thought the inclusion of the towel section was also a fun touch to the dance that you don’t always see. The split moment was iconic, and I enjoyed that it went right into the samba rolls. Carrie Ann said she “ate that samba,” complimenting similar aspects that I did. Derek mentioned that from the beginning of the dance she was very confident, and he loved it. Joe said that this dance was hot. Bruno said he enjoyed the variety of interpretation when she dances, which he told her to do in every dance. Amber received two eights and two nines, and I agree with both scores; I think it could’ve gone either way.

Tyler Cameron and Sharna Burgess

Next, Tyler and Sharna danced a jazz routine inspired by “The Time (Dirty Bit)” by Black Eyed Peas. There were a couple of moments in this dance that didn’t quite sync up, but I loved the Dirty Dancing lift that they featured. I think Tyler needs to work on his hip flexibility and fluidity a little bit, but overall, you could see the joy in this dance. Derek said that the effort and commitment in this dance were an A+ and that he loved their partnership. Joe said that he is very proud of how Tyler is able to dance despite being such a large guy. Bruno called on Tyler to continue to listen to everything the judges say because he is improving. Carrie Ann said she loved the lifts most about this dance, which is crazy coming from a known lift hater, due to how graceful they were. Tyler received two sevens and two eights, and I agree with the sevens.



Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold

Next, Connor Wood danced a samba to “Hips Don’t Lie” by Shakira, featuring Wyclef Jean. I’m not sure that I loved this fake beard look on Connor, but I thought this dance was pretty good for Connor. I didn’t love a lot of the hip motion that he gave us, but I loved the samba rolls. Joe called Connor fun and relatable, and said he smiled during the dance. Bruno said that he loved Connor’s tassel pants but said that he didn’t have the correct hip-foot action for the samba. Carrie Ann said that this dance was fun, but not a lot of the content included was well executed, and she pointed out some timing issues. Derek said he felt the joy and energy in the room, but needs to work on the technique and timing. Conner received three sixes and a seven, and I agree with the sixes; I didn’t think this dance was great.

Julia Stiles and Ezra Sosa

Julia and Ezra were next to dance a jazz routine to “Jenny From the Block” [Track Masters Remix] by Jennifer Lopez featuring Jadakiss and Styles P. I love Ezra’s choreography; I always think that it’s really engaging. I still want a little more whole-body performance from Julia, as I still think that she lacks that in her dance. Bruno said that she got into the groove brilliantly and complimented her hip-hop dance style. Carrie Ann said that she loved watching her dance with that much confidence and grit. Derek said he felt like he’d been waiting for a dance like this from her, and Joe complimented how he felt she could’ve been on stage with Jlo. Julia received three eights and a nine, which I think is kind of crazy, and I do not think these should have been the same scores as Maura. I would’ve given her a seven, maybe an eight.

Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik

Dancing a salsa to Kendrick Lamar’s “Squabble Up”, Tatyana and Jan took the stage next. I could hardly focus on this dance because Jan is so handsome, but I thought this was a great dance by the two of them. At times, I find myself wanting more from Tatyana, but overall this dance was solid. Carrie Ann complimented Tatyana’s attitude and said that she saw some improvement in this dance. Derek said that he loves watching her dance, but some of this dance felt a little too laid-back for a salsa. He also mentioned that she should make sure to punctuate the end of her steps. Joe said that he loved watching every second of this dance. Bruno said that he can see all of this spirit shimmering under her surface, but he wants her to release it. Tatyana received three sevens and an eight, and I agree with the sevens.

Guillermo Rodriguez and Witney Carson

Guillermo danced a salsa next, to Bad Bunny’s “Tití Me Preguntó.” I thought Witney’s split at the beginning of this dance, as well as Guillermo hitting the scuba dance move was fun. I thought Witney looked amazing while she danced, while Guillermo… stood there. I also want to know how she still has abs while pregnant! Derek said he thought that the dance was entertaining, fun, and clever choreography. Joe said that he thinks all three of them are getting better every week, and loved to watch Guillermo having fun. Bruno said that there was plenty of movement and lots of steps, and lots to think about. Carrie Ann said that Witney is a testament to the fact that women can do it all, and that Guillermo brought the joy back into the routine. Guillermo received two sixes and two fives, and I agree with the fives.

Jenna Dewan and Val Chmerkovskiy

Next, Jenna and Val danced a paso doble to “Bad Romance” by Lady Gaga. This is actually the first dance I’ve enjoyed from Jenna; I thought she showed a lot of great intensity and emotion. Joe said that he doesn’t know what a paso doble is, but he assumes she crushed it. Bruno said that the dance was thrilling from start to finish, and the Spanish lines were great. Carrie Ann said that this was the first touchdown of the night, and that she loved the artistry. Derek made a lot of football puns to tell her that her dance was a champion performance. Jenna received four nines, which I agree with; I thought this dance was stellar.

Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson

Next, Harry and Jenna danced a samba to “Yeah!” by Usher featuring Lil Jon and Ludacris. This dance caused a lot of controversy due to the lift, but I absolutely love watching Harry dance. I think he is so talented, and I thought that this dance was powerful and nicely choreographed. Bruno said that he played the character beautifully, and this dance felt like an event. He felt like he needed to work on the samba style a little more rather than just freestyle. Carrie Ann said she felt like she needed more samba content for the level of talent that Harry has, and commented that there was a lift, which Jenna seemed not to appreciate. Derek said that this was a fantastic performance and he hopes everyone at home loves it. He mentioned watching the heel leads, but said Harry is overall an amazing performer. Joe said he made his dance look effortless and it was an awesome dance. Harry received three eights and a nine. I think that this was an amazing performance, but I do agree with the judges that there wasn’t enough samba content, so I agree with the eights.

Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach

Finally, Ezra danced a salsa to “Hot in Herre” by Nelly. I am consistently impressed by Ezra, as I think he does a great job matching Daniella. I usually find myself watching just the pro in some partnerships, but in this partnership I find myself watching Ezra more than Daniella. Carrie Ann called this a masterclass in interpreting movements, and she said she was very impressed. Derek said he gets genuinely lost in his performances and that he thinks Ezra is in complete control of his body. Joe called Ezra a bright light on the stage, as well as saying that he is so easy to root for. Bruno called this dance smoldering, as well as complimenting the teamwork and hitting the accents. Ezra received four nines, which I agree with.

Overall, I really enjoyed this episode, and I thought it brought a lot of great performances. Guillermo finally went home this week, and although I enjoyed watching him, it was well past his time to depart the ballroom. Come back next week to see my thoughts on dedication night!