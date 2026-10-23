DWTS Week 4: Mariah Carey Night

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Colgate chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Tonight on Dancing with the Stars, our stars are performing songs by renowned artist Mariah Carey. Let’s see what they bring to the table tonight!

*WARNING SPOILERS AHEAD*

Ciara Miller and Brandon Armstrong

First on the ballroom floor, Ciara and Brandon danced a jazz routine to “Emotions.” These two were working on their storytelling in this dance, especially with the jazz style. I like the theme and story of this dance, although I didn’t love all of the choreography. I thought a lot of the dance was really cute but didn’t necessarily highlight Ciara’s best abilities. Derek commented that this was a very fun dance and her personality shone through. He complimented the commitment to the character and the choreography. Bruno complimented their timing, presentation, and the storyline. Carrie Ann simply said that this dance was nice, clean, polished, and her best dance so far. Ciara received three sevens, which I agree with.

Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach

Next, Ezra danced a rumba to “Anytime You Need a Friend.” Working on gracefulness and fluidity was Daniella and Ezra’s goal this week. This dance absolutely hit the mark. I thought that Ezra looked very masculine and graceful in this dance. I love watching him and Daniella dance, and I am consistently impressed with what he presents. Bruno pointed out Ezra’s charisma and focus in this dance, as well as providing a perfect frame for his partner. Carrie Ann complimented how Ezra used the resistance and force in this dance, as well as how he hit his landings. Derek called the dance “seriously sophisticated” and complimented how his whole body was connected. Ezra received three eights, which I absolutely agree with!

Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson

Harry and Jenna were next to dance a tango to “It’s Like That,” the music video he was actually in. Harry had to rehearse this week on set at Grey’s Anatomy, which seemed incredibly hectic. He looked a little stiff at the start of the dance, but loosened up as it went on. These two look so incredible together when they dance, and I loved that one of his co-stars, Amber Riley, from Glee, sang for them. Carrie Ann called this dance masterful and beautiful, so sharp, clean, and dynamic. Derek said that the dance was sharp, powerful, and precise. He also complimented that Harry takes chances when he dances. Bruno said that this dance was “sharp as a knife,” and said that he could clearly tell he put a lot into the dance. Harry received three eights, which I agree with!

Jenna Dewan and Val Chmerkovskiy

Next up, Jenna and Val danced a rumba to “My All,” a slower and softer dance which the judges have been asking for. I thought that this dance was really graceful, and she is obviously a good dancer, but I don’t connect with her a lot. I especially enjoyed the lines in this dance. Derek said that he truly saw her in this dance, and she had a stunning quality of movement. Bruno said she always delivers 100% and enjoyed seeing the artistry in the dance. Carrie Ann mentioned that she appreciated Jenna’s vulnerability and enjoyed seeing this come out. Jenna received three eights, which I agree with.

Tyler Cameron and Sharna Burgess

Next, Tyler danced a foxtrot to “#Beautiful” with his partner Sharna. In this episode, Tyler talks about how he lost his Mom a couple of years back, and that he wanted to do this show because of her. I thought that this was a great dance for Tyler, and he did a good job leading. Bruno said that this dance was elegant, smart, and a proper foxtrot. He complimented his heel leads and his timing and said that his improvement was incredible. Carrie Ann mentioned that he provided great support, leadership, and tonality in his dance. Derek said that Tyler and Sharna had a beautiful partnership and called on him to keep working on his frame. Tyler received three sevens, which I agree with.

Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas

Maura and Mark danced a waltz to “If It’s Over” next. In this dance, Maura and Mark made sure that it was elegant and wobble-free. I really enjoyed this dance, especially the song they chose. I think that the dance was absolutely smooth and elegant. Carrie Ann got emotional during her comments because she said it was so beautiful. Derek said that this was a classic waltz and was a beautiful and pure ballroom dance. Bruno said that her musicality was wonderful and that she has “royal poise.” Maura received a nine and two eights, and I agree with the eights.

Guillermo Rodriguez and Witney Carson

Next up, Guillermo and Witney danced a samba to “Obsessed.” I love this song choice for them, and once again am in disbelief that Witney is so active even while she is pregnant. Witney made a joke about a “battle of the bellies” during this dance, which I thought was funny. I think it’s adorable that he tries so hard, but it is clear that his dancing talent has peaked. Derek said that this dance wasn’t quite a samba, but it was a cute dance. Bruno said that he understands why people are so obsessed with Guillermo from this dance. Carrie Ann asked where his joy went in this dance because she felt like he was dimming his light. Guillermo received two fours and a five, and I agree with the fours.

Jackson Olson and Emma Slater

Next to dance, Jackson Olson performed a waltz to “Without You.” This week it was actually Jackson’s birthday, which they celebrated during rehearsal! Emma wanted Jackson to focus on slowing down his movements and finishing each one. I thought he rushed a lot less during this dance, and I saw some progress from him this week. Bruno said that he was actually on the music this week, and he could feel it with him in this dance. Carrie Ann said that she could see more energy and passion behind every movement in this dance. Derek mentioned that he needs to watch his frame and keep his arms at the correct angles. Jackson received three sevens, which I agree with.

Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik

Tatyana and Jan danced a jazz dance to “Fantasy” next. I am enjoying watching her confidence grow throughout the show. I liked this dance for her, and I think she and Jan always have a fun time dancing together. I loved that they incorporated some lifts into their jazz dance as well. Carrie Ann complimented Tatyana’s storytelling ability, but said that she thinks she could hit the moves a little bit more. Derek said that Tatyana is blossoming on the show and mentioned that he agrees with Carrie Ann. Bruno also said he agrees and that she can afford to push a little bit harder. Tatyana received two sevens and a six, and I agree with the sevens.

Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold

Next, Connor and Rylee danced a rumba to “Touch My Body.” Connor expressed concern about being sexy in this dance, which is what they worked on during their rehearsals. I think he did a good job, but Rylee’s choreography KILLED it for the two of them, and she made sure they looked good together. He still has some issues with finishing his movements, but the start of this dance was good for him. Derek said that he can see him stepping into that leading man position, but he needs to make sure he fully extends his movements. Bruno said that he wasn’t shy anymore, and that this dance was shocking, but he loved it. He also agreed with Derek and mentioned that he needs to work on foot placement. Carrie Ann said that she appreciated that he dared to do more, but he needs to keep honing it because there were still some awkward moments in the dance. Connor received two sixes and a seven, and I agree with the sixes.

Julia Stiles and Ezra Sosa

Julia danced a Viennese waltz to “Vision of Love” with her partner Ezra Sosa. Ezra mentioned that timing was going to be important for this dance because of the speed. I thought that this dance was really pretty and graceful, and I see a lot of growth from Julia here. It is definitely clear that she was very focused in this dance because she lost a little of the performance element. Bruno complimented her movement, but cautioned her to make sure she wasn’t hopping. Carrie Ann said that this dance was a breakthrough for Julia and that her lines and space were beautiful. Derek complimented her arms and elegance in this dance, but told her to breathe and release tension on the dance floor. Julia received three sevens, which I agree with.

Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov

Amber and Pasha danced a rumba to the song “Hero” to close out the show. Pasha talked about the importance of being in sync during a rumba in rehearsal. I thought Amber kind of looked like Daniella when she danced tonight, which is always a good thing. I love watching Amber dance, and I think she is so lovely and graceful on the ballroom floor. Carrie Ann said that Amber is powerful and divine in the way she moves, but she would like her to pull back a little bit, as well as connect with Pasha more. Derek said that this dance was beautiful but said that she needs to watch her shoulders. Bruno loved that Amber never lost the flow of the dance despite their crazy poses and lifts. Amber received a seven and two eights, and I agree with the eights.

Overall Thoughts:

I am beyond disappointed that Ciara and Brandon went home tonight, and I don’t understand why male mediocrity is consistently rewarded in this show. From Andy last season, to Guillermo this season, I don’t understand why women consistently have to work much harder than mediocre older men. Women are still consistently sent home before them because the men are seen as “adorable.” I am very disappointed for Ciara, and I hope that fans come to their senses next week and send home the only person left in the competition who simply can’t dance.

Come back next week to see my thoughts on Super Bowl Night!