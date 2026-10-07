DWTS Week 3: Yacht Rock

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Colgate chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Tonight, the stars dance to music in the Yacht Rock genre! Let’s see who sinks and who swims.

*WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD*

Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov

First to dance was Amber Glenn, who danced a foxtrot to “Hold the Line” by Toto. After Amber accidentally injured Pasha with her elbow during rehearsal, she was concerned heading into the performance. Amber looked amazing in this dance; I think she was really fluid, and Pasha choreographed great content. Derek commented that this dance was a great way to start the show, noting that Amber was effortlessly gliding across the stage. He mentioned that although they will see many foxtrots this week, Amber’s will be hard to beat. Bruno complimented her spatial flow and musical progression throughout the dance, and Carrie Ann complimented her growth from week one. Amber received three eights, which I agree with.

Julia Stiles and Ezra Sosa

Next, Julia and Ezra danced a salsa to “I Can’t Go for That (No Can Do)” by Daryl Hall & John Oates. Though she struggled with a rib injury in rehearsal, Julia pushed through in her dance. I think she came out really strong and had much better energy compared to last week. I don’t love what she does with her neck when she dances, but her lower body looked really good in this dance. Bruno complimented how she “awoke the spice girl within” and was happy to report there were no errors in the dance. Carrie Ann complimented how she gave herself permission to let go tonight, which is the most difficult aspect of this show. She called Julia and Ezra to work on matching their energies as partners. Derek complimented the salsa content and called for Julia to squeeze her legs and feet together more during her turns. Julia received two sixes and a seven, and I agree with the sixes.

Guillermo Rodriguez and Witney Carson

After that, Guillermo and Witney performed a foxtrot to “Escape (The Piña Colada Song)” by Rupert Holmes. I love that Guillermo is trying so hard to actually dance, and I thought that this dance was pretty fun. I think it’s insane that Witney is doing all of this while pregnant, and I also loved the costume reveals within the dance. In terms of the dance, I think that last week was a little better for Guillermo, but you can tell he is trying. Carrie Ann also complimented his work ethic and said that his presentation of balance and good content impressed her. Derek complimented his charm and showmanship, and said that he specifically enjoyed the umbrella throw and catch. Bruno said that the crowd was going coconuts for him, and he liked that he was attempting heel leads. Guillermo received three fives, which I agree with.

Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik

Next, Tatyana and Jan danced a quickstep to “Maneater” by Daryl Hall & John Oates. I thought this dance was really impressive from Tatyana. I noticed there was a little mishap in the dance, but her footwork was so much better than I expected. I loved her characterization, and I love Jan as well. Derek said that this was her best dance, and her footwork was phenomenal. He also complimented how she used the floor and suggested that Tatyana should continue to finesse her frame. Bruno said that he loved the attitude because she was so clearly full of passion, as well as dancing in a smooth, precise, and clean manner. Carrie Ann complimented how dynamic and polished this dance was, along with Jan’s interesting and original choreography. Carrie Ann also pointed out the small misstep. Tatyana received three sevens, which I agree with.

Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson

Next on the stage was Harry Shum Jr., dancing a jive to “You Make My Dreams (Come True)” by Daryl Hall & John Oates. In their package, Jenna commented that she doesn’t want Harry’s hard work and technique to be overlooked because he has prior dance experience. I thought this dance was excellent, and I love their partnership. I think Harry was sharp and crisp in his dance moves tonight. Bruno complimented the theatrical aspect of the dance, and concluded that they had a great balance of performance and ballroom content. Carrie Ann complimented how in sync he and Jenna were, as well as how powerful it was. Derek complimented the content and choreography in this dance, and pointed out Harry’s athleticism. Harry received three eights, which I agree with.

Taylor Hanson and Britt Stewart

Moving on, Taylor Hansen danced a foxtrot to “What a Fool Believes” by The Doobie Brothers. Although I think he is a decently good dancer, something about his performance quality doesn’t grab my attention. I think this was an acceptable, smooth foxtrot, although there were some faulty arm placements. Carrie Ann complimented the lyrical quality of his dance, but told him to further engage his core to be stronger in his frame. Derek said that this was his best dance yet, and it is clear that he is taking the notes that the judges have been giving him. Bruno complimented how he is clearly concentrating on the frame, but asked him to add more drive behind his moves and to use the music to help. Taylor received three sixes, which I agree with.

Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas

Next, Maura Higgins danced a quickstep to “Turn Your Love Around” by George Benson. This dance was quite impressive from Maura; I thought her frame looked amazing. Additionally, they did a great job of using the stage, and she traveled very smoothly across it. Derek said that this dance was essentially a “quickstep masterclass in elegance,” and her top line was exquisite. He did mention that she should make sure she finishes every movement, especially when she comes out of frame. Bruno complimented her lightness in the dance. Carrie Ann also complimented her top line, especially the extension in her arms. Maura received two sevens and an eight, and I agree with the eight.

Ciara Miller and Brandon Armstrong

Ciara Miller and Brandon Armstrong dance a cha-cha to “Never Too Much” by Luther Vandross next. I really liked the costuming in this dance, and I can tell she’s improving. There were still a few sections and motions that weren’t totally clean, but I can see their growth. Bruno complimented how hot this dance was, and mentioned that she needs to learn to use her legs to get her hips going even more. Carrie Ann said that Ciara is exciting to watch, but sometimes her polish needs a little work. Derek also agreed with that comment, mentioning how she needs to finesse her arms and legs a little more. Ciara received three sixes, which I agree with.

Jackson Olson and Emma Slater

Next, Jackson danced a paso doble routine to “Easy Lover” by Philip Bailey and Phil Collins. I initially couldn’t picture a Yacht Rock paso doble, but it was actually quite good. I thought that this dance was solid; I think he was more intense and masculine than in previous weeks. I really liked their outfits as well. Carrie Ann complimented his intensity but mentioned that he was dancing above the music rather than with the music. Derek said that there were some good moments in this dance, but overall Jackson needed more boldness and ferocity. Bruno pointed out that a good paso doble is a combination of power and artistry, and that he has the power down, but needs to work on the artistry aspect. Jackson received three sixes, which I agree with.

Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold

Next, Connor danced a foxtrot to “Everywhere” by Fleetwood Mac. I thought that this dance was really cute, and I love the pink costumes and confetti. I thought that this dance was much better than last week, and I was happy to see it go well for him. Derek commented that he can see the improvement from week to week, and his arms looked great, as well as his control, but he needs to watch his frame. He also commented that he wants Connor to work on actually leading Rylee more. Bruno said that he loved their partnering, but he has to watch to keep his bum tucked in when he dances. Carrie Ann said that there is an endearing quality about him and elaborated on Derek’s statements about leading. Connor received two sevens and a six, and I agree with the six.

Jenna Dewan and Val Chmerkovskiy

Next to dance, Jenna and Val danced a samba to “Africa” by Toto. I think that this was a fun dance, although it got a little bit messy at times. I loved the samba roll, and I liked all of the choreography in the dance. Bruno commented that she attacks everything in her dance, but there was a slight stumble, and she needs to keep her shoulders down. Carrie Ann also pointed out the stumble, and said that she needs to relax a little bit, but overall is amazing. Derek said he appreciated all that was in the dance and that he was looking forward to seeing a smooth and slower dance. Jenna received three sevens, which I agree with.

Tyler Cameron and Sharna Burgess

Next, Tyler danced a jive to “Still the One” by Orleans. I think he focused a lot on footwork this week, but he also needed to focus on his arms a little bit more. He had some timing issues but still recovered. Carrie Ann commented on this timing as well and mentioned that he is very athletic but needs to keep an eye on Sharna a little more. Derek said that he was happy he got more content in the dance but that his kicks could’ve had a little more attack. Bruno said that Tyler is muscular and athletic but also surprisingly light on his feet,although he wasn’t always on time. Tyler received two sixes and a five, and I agree with the sixes.

Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach

Finally, Ezra and Daniella danced a foxtrot to “Just the Two of Us” by Grover Washington Jr., featuring Bill Withers. I’d imagine that a foxtrot, which is based on smoothness, would be very difficult with a prosthetic, but Ezra did a great job. Derek mentioned that the foxtrot needs to move across the floor a little bit more, which I agree with. He also complimented how impressive this dance was for such a hard style. Bruno said that he had great poise, frame, and wonderful leading man qualities. Carrie Ann simply remarked that he makes them all better judges and people. Ezra received three sevens, which I agree with.

Tonight, Taylor and Britt unfortunately went home. I feel sad that he doesn’t get to continue, although I didn’t love his performance quality, so I’m not too devastated.

Come back next week to see my thoughts on Mariah Carey Night!