DWTS Week 2: Viral Hits

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Colgate chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This week on Dancing with the Stars, the stars return to the ballroom floor and dance to various viral hits. Let’s see what the fourteen of them bring tonight!

Jenna Dewan and Val Chmerkovskiy

First to dance for Viral Hits Night was Jenna Dewan, dancing the jive to “Animal” by KATSEYE. I am so excited to see more dances from her this season, as her second dance tonight was incredible. I love the set design and her outfit, and I honestly thought her dance was really solid. I liked the content of the dance a lot, and I think Val is doing an amazing job choreographing to make her look good. Bruno complimented them by saying they were a great start to the show, and that Jenna didn’t miss a beat. Carrie Ann mentioned that they had excellent connected resistance and utilized the partnership. Derek also complimented them, saying they did a great job. Jenna received three sevens, which I agree with.

Ciara Miller and Brandon Armstrong

Next up was Ciara Miller dancing a tango to “No Broke Boys” by Disco Lines & Tinashe. For this dance, Ciara was tasked with working on letting go within the dance but also working on her technique a little more. I was not a fan of her costume, and I think this dance was better than her dance last week, but it still wasn’t fantastic; she is a little bit stiff in her movements. Carrie Ann said that the dance made her so happy, and she attacked every move. Derek complimented Ciara, saying she was radiating, felt that she was a lot more consistent this week than last, and told her to watch her frame. Bruno simply said it was beautiful. This week, Ciara received three sixes, which I agree with.

Tyler Cameron and Sharna Burgess

Tyler Cameron danced a salsa to “Girls” by The Kid LAROI. This dance definitely played into the sex appeal; I loved the lifts and him taking his shirt off. I also like the addition of Belmont’s move (Off Campus plug), although there was not a lot of actual salsa content. The judges agreed with this statement; Derek mentioned that the dance felt a little more cabaret than salsa, but that Tyler played into his strengths in the lifts. Bruno commented that he loved watching Tyler, but he agreed there needed to be more salsa content, which Carrie Ann echoed. Tyler received two fives and a six, and I agree with the sixes, mostly because of the shirt rip.

Julia Stiles and Ezra Sosa

Next, actress Julia Stiles danced a tango to “The Door” by Teddy Swims. Julia’s dance was alright; I thought her upper body was kind of odd and stiff, and she made a few mistakes at the start of the dance. I also thought the grabbing choreography was kind of awkward. Bruno complimented that Julia was going out of her comfort zone, but pointed out the few stumbles that she made at the start. Carrie Ann said that she agreed with Bruno and said that she should watch her posture in her upper back, especially when she goes down. Julia received two fives and a six, and I agree with the fives.

Jackson Olson and Emma Slater

Jackson Olson danced a foxtrot to “That’s So True” by Gracie Abrams next. This dance was pretty good, definitely improved from last week. I didn’t love Jackson’s frame; I felt like he kind of leads with his chin, but I liked the overall content and costuming of the dance. Carrie Ann pointed out that he had improved from last week and complimented how he had settled into their partnership. She did point out some heel leads that happened. Derek mentioned that he was impressed by how hard he was trying to hold frame. Jackson received three sixes, which I agree with.

Giada De Laurentiis and Alan Bersten

Next on the dance floor was Giada dancing a salsa to “Bella Ciao” by Becky G. I don’t love the way Giada dances; I feel like she looks overly fragile, and she messed up a lot in this dance. I think she is very cute, but she is not good at dancing. Derek complimented how her smile is so infectious and that the lifts were fun, but the salsa part was a little timid. Bruno mentioned that she “brought a salsa without the spice,” and told her to stop thinking and just let go. Giada received three fours, which I agree with.

Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold

Connor and Rylee danced a tango to “12 to 12” by Sombr next on the ballroom floor. Connor was very locked in at the start of the dance, but made quite a few mistakes. I think towards the end of the dance he brought it back a little bit, but there were a lot of issues with the start. Bruno commented that when their partnership is connected, they make a lot of beautiful lines, but there were a lot of mistakes. Carrie Ann mentioned that it was a shame when things like that happen (referring to all of the mistakes he made). Connor received three fives, which I agree with.

Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach

Next up was Ezra Frech dancing a cha-cha to “Low” by Flo Rida. This dance was incredible; I love how much Ezra commits to each dance. He exceeds my expectations every week with the level of mobility he has with his leg, and Daniella is so talented it’s hard not to like them. Carrie Ann mentioned how Ezra attacks every move he does, and demands that we watch when he dances. Derek mentioned that he has an excellent understanding and awareness of weight transfers in his body because of his prosthetic. Ezra received three sevens, which I agree with.

Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik

Next to dance was Tatyana, dancing a foxtrot to “What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish. I thought that this dance was really pretty and graceful, and I loved her message behind it. Derek commented on similar things, saying that the dance was absolutely beautiful, breathtaking, and ethereal. Bruno complimented her soft and gentle quality, as well as her lovely arms and lines, although he pointed out that her footwork was lost in the fog. Tatyana received three sixes, which I agree with.

Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov

Next to dance were Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov, who performed a Heated Rivalry-inspired tango to “All the Things She Said” by Harrison. I really enjoyed the song choice and the lighting, and I think she was very locked in on the dance. I thought that this dance was really incredible. Carrie Ann commented that this dance was phenomenal, and the partnership looked great, as well as her technique. Bruno said that this was the best tango of the night, and they had great passion and lines. Amber received three sevens, which I absolutely agree with!

Guillermo Rodriguez and Witney Carson

Guillermo danced a paso doble to “Where Have You Been” by Rihanna. I was honestly surprised by Guillermo’s growth since last week; I thought it was a lot better than before. I also appreciated how he moved more in this dance. I loved the supported knee slides, and I thought this was a great way to incorporate them into the dance. Carrie Ann told Guillermo that she had so much love for him, and appreciated that he didn’t rely on a joke in the dance. Derek complimented his intensity and intention, as well as commitment. Guillermo received three fours, which I agree with.

Taylor Hanson and Britt Stewart

Next, Taylor Hanson danced a cha-cha to “Cake By the Ocean” by DNCE. I thought that this dance was decent. I didn’t love the weird hair move he did, and there were a few missteps, but overall I thought it was alright. Derek reminded him to focus on his arms, shoulders, elbows, fingers, and wrists. Bruno liked how all the dancers tonight were taking risks, but cautioned him to watch the finish on his feet. Carrie Ann’s one word to describe the dance was frenetic, which I kind of agree with. Taylor received three fives, which I agree with.

Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson

Tonight, Harry performed a Viennese waltz to “Iris” by the Goo Goo Dolls. I thought this song choice was great, and I liked a lot of the choreography. I think he made some small mistakes, and last week’s dance was definitely better, but this dance style is very technically difficult. Bruno commented that even though this style is difficult, Harry needs to focus on spatial flow and fluidity. He said that the dance overall wasn’t bad, but the dance at times dug in a little too much. Carrie Ann said that the performance was amazing and she feels lucky to watch him, but he is missing the balance between being reserved and letting go. Harry received three sixes, which I agree with, unfortunately.

Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas

Last to dance tonight was Maura, who performed a cha-cha to “September” by Earth, Wind & Fire. I think that this dance wasn’t as good as last week, and the main thing that I thought was lacking was the performance aspect. I wanted a little more energy from her for such a fun song, and you could see she was nervous. Carrie Ann commented that she shouldn’t put so much pressure on herself, and she was clearly dedicated to learning technique, although this dance was played it safer than last time. Derek commented that the arms in the dance were good, but the cha cha was backweighted and a little stiff on the bottom half. Maura received two sixes and a seven, and I agree with the sixes.

I think this week people didn’t improve as much as they will in future weeks, although it was exciting to see more content from our stars. This week, unfortunately, Giada’s journey ended, but honestly, I wasn’t too upset about it as I didn’t love her dance style.

Come back next week for my thoughts on Yacht Rock Night!