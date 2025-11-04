Course Registration Tips: How to Survive the Madness

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Colgate chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With the fall semester already halfway over, a familiar cloud looms over campus… course registration.

For many, this isn’t the first rodeo, but for newer students (or those looking for new tips), here are a few of my personal tips to help you get the classes you want, or at least survive the process from someone who’s survived a whole year of course registrations.

Make Plans – Lots of Them Use the “Make a Plan” feature before registration. It lets you map out your schedule in advance, saving you the chaos of searching for each class at your timeslot when registration opens. Create multiple plans — classes fill up fast, and backup options keep you flexible. Check Course Offerings Regularly The Course Offerings page should be your best friend during registration week. Keep an eye on how many open seats are left so you can prioritize which classes to register for first. It helps you manage expectations and frustration. Reach Out to Professors If a class is full, email the professor. Even if they can’t add you immediately, introducing yourself builds rapport with the professor and can make a difference later. Especially if the course is required for your major or minor, professors and departments will often try to work with you. They do want you to graduate. Every Second Counts When registration is near, go to your computer’s settings and adjust the display to show seconds on the clock. This way, you’ll be ready to register the instant your time slot becomes available. When in doubt – use the add/drop period! Missed a class you really wanted? Don’t give up! Sit in during Add/Drop week (with permission) and talk to the professor. Students drop classes all the time, and spots open more often than you’d think. Breathe Seriously — take a deep breath. Registration can be stressful, but panicking won’t make the process easier. Go out with friends and distract your mind. Easing any worries and qualms before registration will help the mind!

I hope these tips make registration a little less stressful and help you feel more prepared. Good luck, and may you get every class on your list!