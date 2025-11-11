Copper Cricket Diner Review

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Colgate chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

After the Broad Street Diner closed, Colgate students were in desperate need of a new local spot. Luckily, the Copper Cricket Diner opened just past downtown, right across from Parry’s. I’d heard from a couple of friends that it was worth the stop, so I decided to check it out during parents’ weekend. Here are my thoughts on Copper Cricket:

The Ambiance

Copper Cricket definitely captures that classic diner feel by being cozy, welcoming, and full of charm. It’s smaller than I expected, with limited seating, but the booths and barstools were super cute. I especially loved the rustic lighting fixtures that gave the space a warm, nostalgic vibe, perfect for the town of Hamilton.

The service

Another great thing about Copper Cricket is the service. Given the small size of the diner, I was worried we’d be waiting forever for a table. But to my surprise, my parents and I were seated within 10 minutes. We arrived around 1:30 p.m.—close to closing time at 2—so maybe we just missed the lunch rush. Still, it was impressive for parents’ weekend. When we were seated, the waitress immediately took our drink orders and sparked conversation. She was super nice and never made us feel rushed, even as closing time approached. She even gave us candies for the road since it was Halloween!

The food

Of course, the most important part of assessing the diner was the food. First things first, the portions were huge. If you are expecting a light breakfast or lunch, you should look elsewhere because the food is hearty and there’s a lot of it. With that said, my mom and I shared a turkey sandwich, and it was delicious. I especially liked that it was served on focaccia bread! It came with a choice of sides, including fries, truffle fries, chips, coleslaw, potato salad, or macaroni salad. There were plenty of options and variety on the whole menu, too. For example, my dad got a French onion soup that he said was pretty solid. Don’t worry if you have any dietary restrictions, though, because plenty of salads and other entrees were available. One thing I also enjoyed was their drink menu. Unlike many diners, Copper Cricket had a full espresso machine behind the bar. Although I didn’t get a coffee, my dad got a cappuccino that came in a large mug, and was the perfect afternoon pick-me-up!

Overall, Copper Cricket is a solid addition to Hamilton’s dining scene with great food, friendly service, and generous portions that might even last you another meal.

I must mention that the Copper Cricket faced some serious damage to the side of the building due to a car crash shortly after my visit. For this reason, they are only doing takeout orders currently. You can read more about the incident here: https://bigfrog104.com/copper-cricket-restaurant-crash/