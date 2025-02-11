Chappell Roan’s Grammy Speech and Authenticity in the Music Industry

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Colgate chapter.

The 67th annual Grammy Awards, one of the most prestigious award ceremonies in the music industry, was recently held on February 2nd. One of the most notable events was singer Chappell Roan’s speech after winning her first Grammy. Although she has been creating music since 2014, her fame heightened only recently after the release of her debut album “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess” in 2023. For her impact on the music industry this year, Roan was rewarded with a Grammy for “Best New Artist”, as well as one of the largest and most influential audiences in music for a brief moment.

Standing in front of the most revered figures in the industry, and with the rest of America watching through screens, all eyes were on Chappell Roan. She used this opportunity to advocate for liveable wages and healthcare for developing musicians, sharing her personal struggles as a growing artist during the pandemic:

“I got signed so young—I got signed as a minor. When I got dropped, I had zero job experience under my belt, and like most people, I had… quite a difficult time finding a job in the pandemic and [could not] afford insurance. It was devastating to feel so committed to my art and feel so betrayed by the system and dehumanized. If my label had prioritized it, I could have been provided care for a company I was giving everything to. Record labels need to treat their artists as valuable employees with a livable wage and health insurance and protection.” Chappell Roan

Despite the incredibly difficult and daunting feat of giving such a demand, especially on the Grammy stage, Roan fearlessly stepped onto the pedestal and delivered her message. She received a standing ovation and brought many artists to tears, sparking a rare moment of authenticity and genuineness amidst the manufactured nature of the Grammy’s.

Authentic is a word that most certainly describes Chappell Roan. Apart from her speech, she has always been outspoken, championing what she believes in, setting boundaries to prioritize her health, and unapologetically being herself. Her advocacy at the Grammy’s is only the beginning of a new culture she is trying to create: one that defies presupposed celebrity “norms”. Chappell Roan is showing the world that using your voice matters, and we do not have to accept the expectations that others have set for us.