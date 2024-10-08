Channel Your Inner “Rory Gilmore”: Study Practices for the Top Scholar

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Colgate chapter.

As we have officially entered the fall season, television shows exuding a comforting, cozy atmosphere are on everyone’s watchlist. Gilmore Girls is one of the most unrivaled series appearing in the public’s mind (and screen) when the temperature begins to drop, and the leaves turn to the familiar shade of amber many have longed for. It’s easy to admire and yearn for Rory’s seemingly effortless strength in her academics, as she graduates from Chilton as valedictorian. However, while it may not be apparent, there’s a central method to Rory’s success that will propel you to reach your full academic potential this year as a Colgate student.

Keep track of your assignments in an organized manner, and aim to complete them as soon as possible.

When the weekend hits, it’s easy to fall victim to sleeping in on Saturday until 11:30 in the morning and only getting two hours of work complete until it’s time to get ready to go out with friends. In this situation, Rory would map out her assignments the day before and distribute them appropriately during the day on Saturday and Sunday. Setting tasks with the consideration of time allotted is essential to maximize productivity. Aim to create more of a balance between work and play on the weekend to reduce the feeling of overwhelm during the already packed school days.

Digest knowledge outside of solely completing schoolwork to become more well-rounded and intellectual.

We all know that Rory is a girl who loves to seek out scholarly material in her free time. Most frequently, we see that Rory is an avid reader who ends up diving deep into books, getting lost in the alternate world they provide. While reading is a spectacular source to broaden one’s perspective, if it isn’t for you, try delving into subjects that you are inspired by. Whether it be researching art history or watching the news, any outlet to take in new information during your free time works wonders for your intellect.

When studying, be thorough and ask questions if aspects are unclear.

As we study, it is easy to want to complete our laundry list of assignments as quickly as possible. Sometimes, aspects of the subjects we pursue can be confusing and time-consuming. When Rory studies, she makes sure to try her very best to understand new material when it is presented to her. Rory is not “all-knowing;” in fact, there are many things that she questions and struggles with. However, she tries her hardest to reach out to her teachers when moments of confusion arise. Follow her example, as allowing yourself to be vulnerable to ask for help indicates a high level of wisdom, and your courses will be easier for you in the long run.

Lean on your friends, they’re the backbone of your success.

School can be draining and tough, especially during midterm and finals season. It’s central to remember that if you’re struggling, it is likely that others are as well. Check in on your friends, ask how they are managing, and if there’s anything you could do to help. Rory and Lane confide in each other whenever they need some extra support, a boost of confidence, or reassurance. Practice creating an open, non-judgemental space when it comes to interacting with those in your close social circle.

Romanticize studying by creating a comfortable and predictable study routine/space to stay motivated.

One question that is easy to ask about Rory’s study habits is how she’s able to consistently persevere through work without getting burnt out. The secret is as follows: instead of viewing studying as a tiresome chore, think of it as an event. Get out of your dorm room and venture to a building with an energetic atmosphere, fuel your body with something yummy to eat and drink, and listen to a playlist or ambiance video while you do your work. Separating from your place of relaxation will motivate you to complete your work so that your room will embody a sense of much-needed comfort at the end of your day.

Create short and long-term goals for yourself, they will propel you forward and remind you that reward is in sight.

Throughout her time at Chilton, Rory is motivated to excel in her studies to reach her ultimate goal of attending Harvard University (even though she ended up at Yale). Similarly, when persevering through hard bouts of work, it is crucial to reward yourself when you finish your task list. This will guarantee that you stay focused on your work when necessary and have something to look forward to. A short-term goal would be, for example, getting to go out to dinner or a party with a friend on the weekend since you completed a sizable amount of work beforehand. A long-term goal could be obtaining an internship or job opportunity you really were hoping for due to the effort you put into your studies.

Make sure to have fun and prioritize your mental health!

While Rory puts an immense amount of weight into succeeding in school, it’s vital to remember that in the show she has many moments where she allows herself to have fun and go on various new adventures. In real life, this should be no different. Remind yourself that it’s okay to put the computer away and go to a club meeting or hang out. College is full of possibilities to entertain new amazing experiences and meet people who could become your friends for a lifetime. And if you need to take a day to relax and recharge, that’s okay too, do not put yourself down for it, we are only human.

In sum, Rory is an exceptional student who practices the objectives listed above to ensure her academic success, and now you can too. The next time you read a book remember that she said, “Oh, do you see the books? Feel it. Feels good, right? Now smell it. Nothing, nothing smells like that.” – Rory Gilmore, Gilmore Girls. But remember, do not let your studies refrain you from reaching your full potential to create new experiences for yourself at Colgate that you will cherish for a lifetime. For as Rory proclaims the best thing is when you have “one of those moments when everything is so perfect and so wonderful that… you almost feel sad because nothing could ever be this good again.” – Rory Gilmore, Gilmore Girls.