Building Your Professional Network: A 10 Step Guide to Networking Calls

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Colgate chapter.

Colgate is known for its strong and extensive alumni network, with over 34,000 living alumni today. It is an invaluable resource that every student should utilize.

Setting up a meeting or call with an alumnus or any potential networking connection can be nerve-wracking, but remember, they’re here to help you! They were in your shoes once upon a time.

Here are 10 simple steps to ensure a successful networking call:

Come prepared!

Make sure you know who you’re talking to. Do your research, understand their background, achievements, and their work in their current role.

Have a purpose!

Have an objective for the call. What is your goal? What are you hoping to take away? Whether you’re looking for advice, learning more about a career or role, or seeking an internship or job, make your intentions clear.

Introduce yourself!

Begin with a friendly and brief introduction. Include your name, major, interests, and any other relevant information that helps give an accurate impression of you.

Small talk!

Give them a chance to introduce themselves and tell you about their background.

Ask questions!

Ask about their career journey, challenges they’ve faced, and the skills they feel are essential. Open-ended questions make the call feel more like a conversation than an interview.

Listen!

Pay close attention to their responses, and ask follow-up questions to show your interest.

Take notes!

Jot down key points or specific pieces of information you find important. This will help you retain the information and can be extremely useful to reference in the future.

Show gratitude!

They’re likely busy! Be sure to end the call by thanking them for their time and expressing your appreciation for speaking with you.

Ask to stay in touch!

Politely ask if you can stay in touch. Networking is about maintaining relationships, so this step is crucial.

Follow up!

Send a brief thank-you email within 24 hours. Mention a couple of takeaways from your conversation and emphasize your gratitude once again.

These steps will help you navigate your future networking calls. It can be intimidating, but remember that everyone has been there before. Be prepared and have a purpose, and you’ll be set!