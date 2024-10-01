The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

“Pushing It Down and Praying” by Lizzy McAlpine

With her new song, “Pushing It Down and Praying”, Lizzy McAlpine introduces her deluxe album Older (and Wiser). Her strong lyricism and amazing vocals never disappoint! As a long-time fan of hers, I love how personal Lizzy’s songs feel, continuously being about her past relationships and their flaws. For example, this song reveals her putting on a show in her past relationships, as seen in her music video featuring Role Model which does a great job of expressing the song’s message even further.

“S P E Y S I D E” by Bon Iver

Bon Iver’s “S P E Y S I D E” will officially put you in the fall mood! This alternative song feels very intimate and emotional as he recalls his humble beginnings in Wisconsin. It is perfect for cuddling up under a blanket or by the fire! This song is part of an upcoming EP of his called SABLE, which comes out on October 18th. Get excited about what this talented artist has in store!

“Did You Love Somebody” by Peach Pit

Peach Pit released their new song, “Did You Love Somebody”, on September 20th. This four-minute-long acoustic, alternative song is very simple yet catchy. This song was my first introduction to this band and, let me say, I am very excited to dive into their music after this one! This song is perfect for a walk in Hamilton or around campus, if you’re up for it. It also gives you notes of summer, as if you should be sitting around a campfire or going on a hike. Overall, 10/10 recommend this song for the fall.

“These Days” by Orion Sun

If you want the perfect fall R&B song this is it! Although this song is acoustic, Orion hits so many notes of R&B with her vocals and specific guitar parts. Her smooth and relaxed vocals make it a perfect study song. Not only is it so beautiful but every time you listen to it, you will hear something new that you didn’t notice before!

“feel like we used to” by Zimmer90

This is easily the catchiest song in this mix! Zimmer90 uses numerous synths and effects that make this song an alternative masterpiece. “feel like we used to” is a perfect song to add to your “busy work” study playlist. It also works on a more upbeat walking playlist, if you tend to be someone that likes to walk on beat. The only sad part about this song is that it is a single and not part of a full album.

“Be With You” by Antonie Bradford

Bradford’s combination of drums, bass, and smooth vocals makes this song so enjoyable to listen to. This song was a great introduction to his work, plus his new album called Like Flowers In The Sun. I can already tell this song will be a staple in my good vibes playlist, especially in the fall. My best word to describe this song is “groovy” as it makes you want to sort of bop your head and dance slightly. Another good one for studying or walking.

“Higher Than Most” by Wilderado

The newly released Wilderado song is a must-listen! It is a great song for walking and just overall good vibes. I am sure it will put a smile on your face on your way to class! This release is part of the band’s new Talker album which came out on September 20th. I have yet to listen to the full record but will be sure to check it out soon, as I encourage you to as well. If it’s anything like “Higher Than Most”, you will not want to miss it!