Best Fall Study Spots at Colgate

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Colgate chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As November approaches at Colgate, the warm days begin to fade, the fall foliage reaches its peak, and a hot coffee has never been more appealing. Sweater weather makes me want to cozy up in a quiet corner and study for hours without leaving. But, I know what you’re now thinking—where is the best place to study this fall? Don’t worry, I’ve got you covered.

Persson Hall Starting strong, Persson Hall is a classic. The bridge connecting the two wings of the building is my personal favorite spot on campus. During the fall, the view is unbeatable. The vibrant foliage stretches past campus and up into the mountains beyond. Plus, the people-watching is top tier. I love seeing my friends walk by on their way to class. Therefore, Persson Hall earns my top spot for studying in the fall. McGregory English Lounge This one might be niche, but hear me out. I stumbled upon the McGregory English Lounge last year while taking a class nearby, and it quickly became one of my hidden gems. The massive stained glass window floods the room with warm light and perfectly frames the fall colors outside. There are only a few tables, but don’t worry, it is often quiet. This serenity makes it an ideal spot to get work done while gazing at the beautiful view. The O’Connor Campus Center (Coop) An obvious choice, but one that deserves a place on the list. In the fall and winter, studying by the Coop fireplace feels straight out of Hogwarts. Once they begin lighting the fire, the cozy vibes are unmatched. Even if you can’t see the foliage, the homey atmosphere makes this one of the most comforting spots on campus to hunker down with your work. Case-Geyer Library, Fifth Floor The library can be hit or miss, but the fifth floor is a hidden gem—especially in the fall. It overlooks the Willow Path, providing views of the fields and Willow Lake, particularly ideal on a sunny day. The space feels less formal than the lower floors, with comfortable chairs and open tables instead of cubicles. If you’re gearing up for midterms, this is the perfect spot to focus while enjoying the view. Dana Arts Center This one might surprise you. While the exterior isn’t the prettiest, the inside of the Dana Arts Center gives off the perfect cozy, old-academia vibe. It feels a lot like Coop, but quieter. I love sprawling on the couch with my readings. Trust me, it’s the best place to study when you’re not drowning in assignments but still want to get some low-pressure work done.

Overall, nothing compares to fall at Colgate. With these study spots, you’ll be surrounded by cozy vibes, colorful leaves, and the kind of autumn energy that makes the fall midterm season somewhat tolerable.