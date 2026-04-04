Best Dressed at the 2026 Oscar’s 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Colgate chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Hollywood’s biggest night of the year returned in full force, displaying a star-studded spectacle where the biggest names in the film industry gathered to honor the latest round of critically acclaimed movies and the people behind them.

But before a single award was handed out, all eyes were on the red carpet, where the night’s stars arrived ready to make their mark. The looks aimed to deliver, and they did. From bold statements to timeless elegance, every appearance felt intentional, curated, and impossible to ignore. While all of the attire was eye catching, as usual there were a few standouts that really dazzled.

Teyanna Taylor: Teyana Taylor arrived in a striking black-and-white Chanel gown, shimmering with intricate embellishments that caught the light from every angle. The look was elevated by a dramatic feathery train that added movement and a sense of old Hollywood glamour, while Tiffany & Co. diamond accessories brought a polished, luminous finish. Fresh off an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress in One Battle After Another, the ensemble felt like a confident celebration of style and achievement.

Chase Infinity: One Battle After Another star Chase Infiniti attended her very first Oscars red carpet and she fully embraced the moment. Dressed like a true starlet, Infiniti wore a custom lavender silk gown by Louis Vuitton, featuring an asymmetric, multilayered frill that cascaded down the side. The intricate design required over 750 hours of craftsmanship. She completed the ensemble with a De Beers London “Summer” choker from the Metamorphosis 2023 couture collection, adding a tasteful, luminous finish.

Elle Fanning: Elle Fanning graced the 2026 Academy Awards red carpet in an elegant design by Givenchy. Her strapless white gown featured delicate silver detailing along the fitted bodice and the hem of a full tulle skirt that flared out and swept across the carpet. The airy layers of fabric gave the look a soft, romantic quality, while the subtle floral embellishments added just the right amount of shimmer. The design was beautifully echoed in her jewelry: an archival 1903 Cartier necklace adorned with a matching wisteria motif, creating a timeless aesthetic. As she celebrated her Oscar nomination for the Norwegian film Sentimental Value, Fanning’s look perfectly captured charm.

Kendall Jenner: Kendall Jenner made a striking appearance at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2026 in a custom Cinderella-blue gown by Chanel. The sleeveless design was sleek and modern, featuring a subtle back slit that added dimension and edge as she posed on the red carpet. She paired the look with crisp white Gianvito Rossi sandal heels and elevated it with a platinum diamond ring and matching earrings from Tiffany & Co., giving the ensemble a sophisticated sparkle. A regular at the high-profile after-party, Jenner once again delivered a memorable and springy look.

Emma Stone: Emma Stone stepped onto the carpet in a luminous white gown that perfectly balanced modern elegance with classic design. Nominated for Best Actress for her role in Bugonia, Stone wore a custom, hand-embroidered empire-cut dress by Louis Vuitton. The gown featured a structured square neckline and delicate cap sleeves, giving it a complex, almost regency-inspired silhouette, while the glittering fabric added a touch of contemporary luxury. Though modest in the front, the dress dipped into a low back, introducing an unexpected, bold detail that elevated the entire look.

Simone Ashley: Simone Ashley embraced effortless elegance in a sleek, floor-length column gown that hugged the body while maintaining a fluid, graceful movement. The simplicity of the silhouette was elevated by two striking silver peacock feather details that framed the heart-shaped neckline, adding a bold yet artistic touch. She kept the rest of the look minimal with delicate diamond drop earrings by Buccellati and a clean, understated beauty palette. With her upcoming role in The Devil Wears Prada 2, she’s clearly poised to make waves both on screen and on future red carpets.

Sarah Pidgeon: Sarah Pidgeon embraced a soft, seasonal aesthetic in head-to-toe Chanel spring couture at the Pre-Oscars Dinner held at the Polo Lounge. She wore a wispy strappy slip dress featuring a sheer, lace bustier adorned with embroidered flowers that appeared to cascade down the bodice. The floral accents continued subtly along the hem of the skirt, creating a cohesive and airy design. She complemented the look with gold floral jewelry, including matching earrings and rings, and finished it with a gold-toned evening bag decorated with crystals and imitation pearls, tying the entire ensemble together with a refined, spring-inspired elegance.