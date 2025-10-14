Away From Home Festival Review

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Colgate chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This past Sunday, I attended the Away From Home Festival in Cooperstown, NY. I was most excited to see Louis Tomilson and Daya, but walked away as a fan of many other artists who hit the stage.

Now in its fifth year, Louis Tomlinson’s self-curated festival was a vibe. This was the first time it had been held in New York, and I can say, based on my experience, it was a massive success. The festival itself was run super well, and the staff were very helpful and kind. It was on the smaller side of a music festival, only having one main stage and minimal vendors. That being said, there was a wide variety of food options and plenty of space for everyone to roam around and take pictures. It reminded me of a state fair in that sense. Very outdoorsy, and some vendors had classic fair food like funnel cakes and fried Oreos (I did indulge)!!

Besides the food and space, the music was incredible. All the bands, including ones that I’d never heard of, were great. The Band Light definitely gained a new fan. I really liked their energy, and their last song, “Turning Red,” was a highlight for me.

Another band that stood out for me was “The Plain White Ts.” I knew they sounded familiar to me, but I didn’t realize how many of their songs I knew until their set. It was definitely an emotional rollercoaster as they played upbeat punk rock songs to slow emotional love songs. They played “Our Time Now,” which reminded me of iCarly immediately. Such a nostalgic set since they’ve been around forever. And of course, how could you not mention “Hey There Delilah.” I’d be lying if I said tears were not shed.

And of course, the night ended with the man himself: Louis Tomlinson. His headlining set was everything fans could’ve hoped for as he played some throwback One Direction songs and his newest singles as well. The night ended with confetti and fireworks, which really put the whole festival over the top. I highly recommend seeing the festival in future years!