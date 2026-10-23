Are the $5 food trucks worth it? 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Colgate chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Two weeks ago, I managed to stay up to make it to the midnight food trucks, and let me tell you, it was so worth it! This fall, Colgate is bringing $5 Food Trucks to campus every Friday and Saturday from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. (or until the food runs out). Located at the base of Peter’s Glen near Bernstein, the weekly series lets students grab food and beverages for $5, depending on each truck’s offerings. When I found out about this new weekly series, I was thrilled to hear that there would be more food trucks on campus, but also knew that making it to Bernstein after 10 p.m. would be a struggle for me. With some encouragement from my friend, we went to see what the excitement was all about!

On the last Saturday in September, I made it just in time to try the Kalamata Pita and Oh Crepe & Waffles food trucks. First off, I was surprised to see two trucks there with little to no lines. Kalamata Pita, my personal favorite food truck on campus, had a line of about 5 students and didn’t take long at all. I was able to get a chicken gyro for $5 instead of the usual $15! As always, it was so delicious and fulfilled my savory craving.

Since it was a little rainy, my friend and I headed inside Bernstein to eat. I was happy to see that the building was open, but there were also plenty of tables outside for anyone who prefers to eat in the fresh air. After demolishing my gyro, I decided I needed something sweet to take home with me. The Oh Crepe & Waffles food truck was calling my name! I was especially excited about this one because I rarely get to eat crepes in Hamilton. Once again, I got a great deal, grabbing a Nutella banana crepe for only $5. My friend ordered the Cookie Monster waffle, which also hit the spot, although he thought it could have used some whipped cream.

I would highly encourage trying the food trucks while the weather permits! It is a fun way to break up the dining hall routine and grab some cheap, delicious late-night food. With six trucks in the rotation, there is a little something for everyone, whether you are craving something savory, something sweet, or a late-night snack to share with friends. The October lineup includes returning favorites like Spudz, Rio Grande, and Kalamata Pita, alongside options like Catalina’s Spanish Cuisine and The Original Kitty’s. I am especially excited to see how popular the trucks become as the semester continues. Honestly, a $5 gyro or crepe is more than enough to convince me to make the trip to Bernstein again!

The Office of Student Involvement will announce the food trucks scheduled for each week in its weekly newsletter, so keep an eye out for upcoming dates. Bring a friend, bring your appetite, and maybe set your alarm so you do not miss out! Also, check out the full October schedule below.

October schedule:

Friday 10/2: Spudz

Saturday 10/3: Rio Grande

Friday 10/16: Spudz

Saturday 10/17: Rio Grande and Kalamata Pita

Friday 10/23: Spudz and Oh Crepe & Waffles

Saturday 10/24: Catalina’s Spanish Cuisine and Kalamata Pita

Friday 10/30: Spudz and The Original Kitty’s

Saturday 10/31: The Original Kitty’s